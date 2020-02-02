Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Vucevic 38 31.7 282-631 .447 64-181 83-102 .814 711 18.7
Fournier 48 31.5 317-689 .460 122-310 138-168 .821 894 18.6
Gordon 43 31.7 221-527 .419 50-168 89-134 .664 581 13.5
Ross 47 26.1 212-543 .390 103-320 94-112 .839 621 13.2
Isaac 32 29.7 149-322 .463 30-91 56-73 .767 384 12.0
Fultz 48 27.7 232-505 .459 21-83 76-104 .731 561 11.7
Augustin 39 26.0 128-326 .393 47-136 114-130 .877 417 10.7
Carter-Williams 26 16.9 61-148 .412 10-40 36-48 .750 168 6.5
Bamba 45 15.3 99-216 .458 26-80 20-30 .667 244 5.4
Iwundu 35 18.1 56-151 .371 16-51 47-58 .810 175 5.0
Aminu 18 21.1 25-86 .291 9-36 19-29 .655 78 4.3
Birch 35 21.1 52-108 .481 0-1 39-65 .600 143 4.1
Clark 6 13.3 8-18 .444 4-13 0-0 .000 20 3.3
Johnson 6 6.8 5-16 .313 1-6 2-2 1.000 13 2.2
Magette 8 4.8 5-15 .333 1-4 1-2 .500 12 1.5
Frazier 13 3.6 6-17 .353 4-7 2-4 .500 18 1.4
Jefferson 17 4.4 5-13 .385 0-0 5-14 .357 15 0.9
Law 2 2.0 0-1 .000 0-1 0-2 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 49 240.0 1863-4332 .430 508-1528 821-1077 .762 5055 103.2
OPPONENTS 49 240.0 1914-4206 .455 584-1615 716-933 .767 5128 104.7

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Vucevic 101 316 417 11.0 132 3.5 89 0 35 52 33
Fournier 11 115 126 2.6 162 3.4 119 0 51 97 9
Gordon 70 236 306 7.1 122 2.8 83 0 31 66 21
Ross 10 131 141 3.0 48 1.0 73 0 50 43 14
Isaac 57 165 222 6.9 44 1.4 79 0 50 47 78
Fultz 24 147 171 3.6 223 4.6 94 0 62 98 9
Augustin 15 80 95 2.4 184 4.7 44 0 27 54 1
Carter-Williams 25 56 81 3.1 58 2.2 45 0 24 23 10
Bamba 67 162 229 5.1 29 .6 83 0 17 35 64
Iwundu 21 70 91 2.6 35 1.0 52 1 21 16 10
Aminu 24 63 87 4.8 21 1.2 27 0 18 17 8
Birch 67 104 171 4.9 35 1.0 67 0 16 22 20
Clark 10 12 22 3.7 0 .0 2 0 0 2 2
Johnson 1 5 6 1.0 2 .3 0 0 2 3 0
Magette 1 5 6 .8 5 .6 4 0 3 5 1
Frazier 1 3 4 .3 1 .1 8 0 4 2 2
Jefferson 9 13 22 1.3 4 .2 7 0 1 3 3
Law 0 0 0 .0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 514 1683 2197 44.8 1105 22.6 876 1 412 617 285
OPPONENTS 457 1804 2261 46.1 1157 23.6 939 1 334 734 232