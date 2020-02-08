Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA ST. (13-10) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gray 40 3-19 6-6 3-4 4 1 14
Mack 38 10-15 3-5 4-15 0 4 23
Winchester 23 1-4 0-0 1-3 2 5 2
Asberry 39 3-11 5-7 2-6 5 1 11
de Sousa 15 2-4 1-1 0-0 0 3 5
Gerlich 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Sarr 8 0-1 0-2 0-0 0 1 0
Dennis 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Fields 33 1-6 2-8 0-3 3 1 5
Rodrigues 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-60 17-29 14-36 14 16 60

Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .586.

3-Point Goals: 3-10, .3 (Gray 2-5, Fields 1-3, Asberry 0-1, de Sousa 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 8 (Mack 7, Gray 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Winchester 3, Gray 1, Asberry 1, Sarr 1, Dennis 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (Mack 3, Gray 2, Fields 2, Winchester 1, Asberry 1, de Sousa 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WEST VIRGINIA (14-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Niblack 29 3-9 6-7 2-7 0 5 12
Ejiofor 14 2-2 0-0 2-4 1 5 4
Gondrezick 36 5-18 0-0 0-3 3 2 13
Martin 39 3-13 0-0 5-8 2 2 7
Smith 8 0-4 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Martinez 18 1-3 1-2 4-8 1 2 3
Norris 18 3-5 0-1 3-8 0 4 6
Deans 19 3-5 1-2 2-3 2 4 7
Rudd 19 2-3 0-0 0-4 1 2 5
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-62 8-12 20-51 10 26 57

Percentages: FG 35.484, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Gondrezick 3-9, Martin 1-6, Rudd 1-1, Smith 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Niblack 5, Norris 2)

Turnovers: 21 (Niblack 4, Martinez 4, Martin 3, Rudd 3, Ejiofor 2, Gondrezick 2, Norris 2, Deans 1)

Steals: 5 (Gondrezick 3, Niblack 1, Martin 1)

Technical Fouls: None

West Virginia 11 13 17 16 57
Oklahoma St. 8 15 16 21 60

A_1,803

Officials_Metta Christensen, Brian Garland, Bryan Enterline