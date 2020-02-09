Ohio St. 82, Wisconsin 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST. (14-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mikulasikova
|23
|5-13
|1-1
|1-5
|1
|2
|12
|Patty
|23
|8-11
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|16
|Greene
|27
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|0
|6
|Miller
|36
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|5
|2
|4
|Sheldon
|33
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
|3
|3
|8
|Wone Aranaz
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Bell
|27
|8-17
|1-4
|2-10
|6
|2
|20
|Crooms
|24
|7-10
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|1
|14
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-69
|6-11
|9-33
|22
|14
|82
Percentages: FG 5.725, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Bell 3-8, Mikulasikova 1-6, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 1-3, Patty 0-1, Greene 0-2, Crooms 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Patty 2, Bell 2, Miller 1, Crooms 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Bell 3, Greene 2, Sheldon 2, Crooms 2, Mikulasikova 1, Patty 1)
Steals: 9 (Patty 3, Bell 3, Greene 1, Sheldon 1, Wone Aranaz 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WISCONSIN (11-13)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Laszewski
|30
|11-15
|4-5
|3-7
|0
|4
|26
|Lewis
|34
|5-12
|2-4
|2-11
|2
|1
|12
|Beverley
|32
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|4
|Hilliard
|28
|5-12
|2-4
|3-5
|1
|3
|12
|Van Leeuwen
|33
|5-10
|2-3
|0-7
|7
|3
|12
|Fredrickson
|13
|3-7
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|0
|8
|Stauffacher
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|Bragg
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gilreath
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|Luehring
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Pospisilova
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-67
|12-19
|15-43
|17
|13
|74
Percentages: FG 46.269, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 0-8, 0 (Beverley 0-2, Van Leeuwen 0-2, Stauffacher 0-1, Gilreath 0-2, Pospisilova 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 18 (Lewis 3, Beverley 3, Hilliard 3, Van Leeuwen 3, Pospisilova 3, Laszewski 2, Fredrickson 1)
Steals: 3 (Hilliard 1, Van Leeuwen 1, Fredrickson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Wisconsin
|20
|15
|19
|20
|—
|74
|Ohio St.
|22
|24
|20
|16
|—
|82
A_6,075
Officials_Michael McConnell, Tom Hallead, Felicia Grinter