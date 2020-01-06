https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/OREGON-ST-76-COLORADO-68-14951713.php
OREGON ST. 76, COLORADO 68
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Thompson
|37
|8-12
|8-9
|0-9
|5
|0
|24
|Tinkle
|36
|5-14
|1-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|12
|Reichle
|35
|4-6
|9-9
|0-1
|1
|0
|19
|Kelley
|33
|6-10
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|12
|Hunt
|22
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|2
|2
|Hollins
|11
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lucas
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Miller-Moore
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Dastrup
|4
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Silva
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Vernon
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-51
|18-21
|2-20
|11
|13
|76
Percentages: FG .529, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Reichle 2-4, Dastrup 1-1, Tinkle 1-5, Hollins 0-1, Hunt 0-1, Thompson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kelley 3).
Turnovers: 9 (Thompson 3, Tinkle 3, Reichle 2, Dastrup).
Steals: 8 (Tinkle 3, Hunt 2, Thompson 2, Reichle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|COLORADO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wright
|36
|6-11
|2-3
|1-7
|10
|2
|14
|Battey
|30
|2-4
|4-5
|2-2
|0
|2
|8
|Bey
|30
|8-12
|3-3
|1-8
|1
|0
|20
|Gatling
|27
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|11
|Schwartz
|23
|2-9
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|4
|4
|Kountz
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Daniels
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Siewert
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Walton
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-53
|11-13
|7-25
|13
|14
|68
Percentages: FG .491, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Gatling 3-6, Bey 1-1, Daniels 1-1, Battey 0-1, Siewert 0-1, Wright 0-1, Schwartz 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Bey 3, Siewert, Walton).
Turnovers: 14 (Wright 4, Battey 2, Gatling 2, Schwartz 2, Siewert 2, Bey, Kountz).
Steals: 4 (Kountz 2, Bey, Daniels).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon St.
|32
|44
|—
|76
|Colorado
|39
|29
|—
|68
A_7,309 (11,064).
