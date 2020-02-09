https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/OREGON-ST-63-NO-14-OREGON-53-15041960.php
OREGON ST. 63, NO. 14 OREGON 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Juiston
|33
|2-7
|0-0
|2-9
|2
|4
|5
|Lawson
|26
|3-5
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|7
|Duarte
|37
|5-11
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|11
|Pritchard
|38
|7-20
|1-2
|1-5
|8
|3
|16
|Richardson
|23
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|5
|Mathis
|29
|2-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|6
|Walker
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|3
|Patterson
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-56
|2-4
|10-31
|14
|17
|53
Percentages: FG .393, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Mathis 2-6, Richardson 1-2, Walker 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Juiston 1-3, Pritchard 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Duarte, Juiston).
Turnovers: 12 (Richardson 3, Duarte 2, Pritchard 2, Walker 2, Juiston, Lawson, Mathis).
Steals: 9 (Duarte 2, Juiston 2, Lawson 2, Walker 2, Pritchard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hollins
|29
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Kelley
|35
|7-9
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|0
|14
|Tinkle
|31
|4-12
|5-6
|2-6
|6
|2
|13
|Reichle
|37
|4-9
|0-0
|0-6
|4
|0
|11
|Thompson
|35
|5-12
|4-4
|0-4
|4
|0
|15
|Lucas
|13
|0-2
|3-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Miller-Moore
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|4
|Hunt
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Silva
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|12-13
|6-30
|17
|7
|63
Percentages: FG .451, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Reichle 3-5, Hollins 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Hunt 0-1, Lucas 0-2, Tinkle 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kelley, Thompson, Tinkle).
Turnovers: 11 (Tinkle 4, Thompson 3, Reichle 2, Hollins, Miller-Moore).
Steals: 6 (Tinkle 3, Hollins 2, Reichle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oregon
|32
|21
|—
|53
|Oregon St.
|28
|35
|—
|63
.
