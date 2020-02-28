Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
W. ILLINOIS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Pyle 32 8-16 0-0 3-7 1 0 21
Arrington 17 1-2 0-0 2-4 1 0 2
Duff 23 2-7 2-2 1-2 2 2 7
Webster 33 7-15 0-0 0-0 2 0 17
Young 32 3-10 1-2 2-4 1 4 8
A.Jones 21 2-8 1-1 0-3 1 3 5
Claar 18 1-3 0-0 2-3 0 3 2
Allen 11 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 3
Smith 9 0-1 2-2 0-0 0 1 2
King 4 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 3
Totals 200 26-67 6-7 11-26 8 14 70

Percentages: FG .388, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Pyle 5-9, Webster 3-6, Allen 1-2, King 1-3, Duff 1-4, Young 1-6, A.Jones 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Claar, Pyle).

Turnovers: 14 (Young 5, Allen 2, A.Jones, Arrington, Claar, Duff, King, Pyle, Webster).

Steals: 2 (Allen, Duff).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
ORAL ROBERTS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Nzekwesi 24 5-7 3-4 5-13 3 2 13
Obanor 24 10-11 1-2 1-8 1 1 24
Abmas 23 4-10 0-1 0-1 1 3 12
Burns 29 7-12 0-0 1-6 10 1 15
Fuqua 25 7-10 1-1 0-1 4 1 18
Lacis 26 5-9 2-2 1-5 1 0 16
Kearns 24 2-4 0-0 0-1 2 1 6
Saunders 19 3-6 0-0 0-2 4 2 6
D.Jones 6 1-1 1-2 1-1 0 1 3
Totals 200 44-70 8-12 9-38 26 12 113

Percentages: FG .629, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 17-27, .630 (Lacis 4-5, Abmas 4-7, Obanor 3-3, Fuqua 3-5, Kearns 2-3, Burns 1-2, Saunders 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Lacis, Saunders).

Turnovers: 6 (Burns 4, D.Jones, Nzekwesi).

Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Saunders 2, Abmas, Kearns).

Technical Fouls: None.

W. Illinois 33 37 70
Oral Roberts 63 50 113

A_3,463 (11,300).