https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/OKLAHOMA-83-TCU-63-14986514.php
OKLAHOMA 83, TCU 63
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TCU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bane
|39
|5-14
|0-0
|0-5
|5
|1
|12
|Nembhard
|29
|3-9
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|6
|Dennis
|28
|3-10
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|10
|Samuel
|23
|5-9
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|10
|Farabello
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|3
|Smith
|18
|3-6
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|9
|LeDee
|17
|2-2
|7-7
|4-4
|0
|2
|11
|Fuller
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Grayer
|11
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|9-12
|9-29
|11
|18
|63
Percentages: FG .377, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Dennis 3-10, Smith 2-4, Bane 2-10, Farabello 1-3, Fuller 0-2, Grayer 0-3, Nembhard 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Grayer).
Turnovers: 8 (Fuller 3, Bane 2, Dennis, Nembhard, Samuel).
Steals: 6 (Bane 2, Farabello 2, Dennis, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harmon
|35
|3-11
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|1
|10
|Doolittle
|34
|5-9
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|1
|11
|Bieniemy
|33
|1-2
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|2
|3
|Manek
|33
|10-15
|4-5
|3-9
|1
|2
|31
|Reaves
|30
|5-11
|3-4
|0-5
|5
|0
|14
|Hill
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|4
|Williams
|8
|0-0
|4-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Kuath
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|4
|Iwuakor
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|29-54
|14-17
|6-32
|20
|11
|83
Percentages: FG .537, FT .824.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Manek 7-9, Harmon 2-5, Bieniemy 1-2, Reaves 1-4, Hill 0-1, Doolittle 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hill, Kuath, Manek).
Turnovers: 9 (Bieniemy 2, Doolittle 2, Reaves 2, Harmon, Iwuakor, Manek).
Steals: 5 (Doolittle 2, Harmon, Manek, Reaves).
Technical Fouls: None.
|TCU
|26
|37
|—
|63
|Oklahoma
|38
|45
|—
|83
.
View Comments