Northwestern St. 106, Houston Baptist 79
Dalton 0-3 1-2 1, DuBose 5-10 9-12 20, Gates 4-7 2-3 12, Gomes 1-2 0-0 2, Iyeyemi 1-1 2-3 4, McKenzie 1-6 4-6 6, Murphy 1-5 5-6 8, Pierre 0-1 1-2 1, Stent 0-2 2-2 2, Thomasson 5-6 5-6 17, Uloko 3-5 0-3 6. Totals 0-0 0-0 24.
Bile 2-3 0-0 4, C.Jones 3-5 1-1 8, Gregg 5-8 4-4 14, Kueth 0-0 0-0 0, Massner 6-9 6-8 20, Norvel 1-2 0-0 3, Owens 4-6 6-7 14, R.Chougkaz 0-0 0-0 0, Roberson 5-9 6-8 19, White 2-5 0-0 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Zelenbaba 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 31-51 23-28 94.
Halftime_Northwestern St. 49-35. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 0-0 (Thomasson 2-3, Gates 2-4, Murphy 1-1, DuBose 1-3, Stent 0-2), Northwestern St. 9-19 (Roberson 3-7, Zelenbaba 2-2, Massner 2-4, C.Jones 1-1, Norvel 1-2, Bile 0-1, White 0-2). Fouled Out_Stent, Massner, Zelenbaba. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 15 (McKenzie 9), Northwestern St. 29 (Gregg 8). Assists_Houston Baptist 3 (Dalton, Thomasson 2), Northwestern St. 16 (R.Chougkaz 4). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 0, Northwestern St. 25.