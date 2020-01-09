San Jose St. 70, Nevada 68
Johnson 3-13 2-3 11, Drew 5-8 3-6 15, Harris 7-17 3-4 20, Meeks 2-5 1-2 7, Reyes 2-8 2-2 6, Robinson 2-2 1-2 5, Milling 1-2 0-0 2, Zouzoua 1-5 0-0 2, Hymes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 12-19 68.
Anigwe 2-5 3-4 7, Ivey 4-14 5-6 17, Knight 8-17 8-12 28, Moore 2-4 0-1 4, Agee 2-4 2-2 6, Japhet-Mathias 0-1 4-4 4, R.Washington 1-5 2-2 4, Chappell 0-3 0-0 0, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 24-31 70.
Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Nevada 10-25 (Harris 3-8, Johnson 3-8, Drew 2-3, Meeks 2-4, Milling 0-1, Zouzoua 0-1), San Jose St. 8-33 (Knight 4-10, Ivey 4-13, Anigwe 0-1, Chappell 0-1, Hammonds 0-1, Japhet-Mathias 0-1, Moore 0-1, Agee 0-2, R.Washington 0-3). Fouled Out_Reyes, Hymes. Rebounds_Nevada 36 (Johnson, Drew, Robinson 6), San Jose St. 39 (Anigwe 11). Assists_Nevada 15 (Drew, Harris 5), San Jose St. 11 (Ivey 4). Total Fouls_Nevada 23, San Jose St. 18.