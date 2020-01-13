FG FT Reb
SOUTH CAROLINA (16-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boston 19 5-9 0-0 1-8 0 1 10
Herbert Harrigan 21 6-10 1-2 2-4 1 0 15
Beal 20 2-3 3-4 0-6 1 1 7
Cooke 22 5-10 6-7 0-2 1 1 17
Harris 25 3-7 2-2 2-4 6 1 10
Amihere 19 4-9 3-4 2-5 1 4 11
Saxton 12 3-4 2-4 3-3 0 3 8
Wesolek 8 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 0 2
Grissett 20 3-4 1-1 1-4 1 0 7
Henderson 27 3-9 0-0 0-1 4 1 6
Thompson 7 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 35-69 18-24 16-46 15 13 93

Percentages: FG 5.725, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Herbert Harrigan 2-2, Harris 2-4, Cooke 1-6, Henderson 0-3, Thompson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 11 (Boston 3, Grissett 3, Herbert Harrigan 2, Amihere 2, Beal 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Amihere 3, Grissett 3, Henderson 2, Herbert Harrigan 1, Cooke 1, Wesolek 1)

Steals: 9 (Henderson 3, Beal 2, Amihere 2, Boston 1, Saxton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT (12-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fasoula 29 6-14 0-0 1-3 0 3 12
Newby 23 1-2 3-4 4-8 1 4 5
Cambridge 22 0-4 0-0 0-2 2 2 0
Hall 33 6-11 3-4 1-4 3 3 15
Washington 20 3-4 1-2 0-0 1 2 7
Chambers 8 1-3 0-0 0-2 0 1 2
Love 22 3-17 0-0 4-6 0 2 6
Smith 14 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Carter 17 1-4 0-0 0-3 1 1 2
Pearl 12 3-10 1-1 1-1 0 0 8
Totals 200 24-70 8-11 17-40 8 20 57

Percentages: FG 34.286, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 1-6, .167 (Pearl 1-4, Cambridge 0-1, Love 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Fasoula 1, Love 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Cambridge 5, Hall 4, Newby 3, Love 2, Fasoula 1)

Steals: 6 (Cambridge 3, Pearl 2, Love 1)

Technical Fouls: None

South Carolina 21 17 36 19 93
Vanderbilt 9 15 14 19 57

A_2,447

Officials_Pualani Spurlock, Gina Cross, Denise Brooks