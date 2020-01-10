FG FT Reb
SOUTH CAROLINA (15-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boston 30 7-14 5-6 10-25 0 2 19
Herbert Harrigan 32 4-13 3-4 0-6 3 1 13
Beal 25 2-6 0-1 6-12 1 2 4
Cooke 33 7-23 3-4 2-5 1 1 21
Harris 32 5-10 2-2 0-5 7 1 13
Amihere 7 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 4
Saxton 11 2-2 0-0 1-2 0 3 4
Grissett 15 2-2 4-4 3-4 1 1 8
Henderson 15 2-6 0-0 0-1 1 1 5
Totals 200 33-79 17-21 23-63 14 12 91

Percentages: FG 41.772, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Cooke 4-9, Herbert Harrigan 2-2, Harris 1-2, Henderson 1-3, Beal 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 5, Herbert Harrigan 1, Saxton 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Cooke 3, Henderson 3, Herbert Harrigan 2, Beal 2, Harris 2, Amihere 1, Grissett 1)

Steals: 4 (Boston 1, Cooke 1, Harris 1, Saxton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
ARKANSAS (13-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Thomas 15 0-1 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Daniels 23 4-10 0-0 0-2 2 1 9
Dungee 36 4-18 4-4 0-3 2 2 14
Ramirez 34 9-19 0-0 0-2 0 1 20
Tolefree 31 6-16 5-5 0-4 0 1 22
Barnum 14 2-4 0-1 1-3 1 2 5
Williams 12 1-2 0-0 1-2 0 2 2
Doumbia 18 3-3 1-2 2-6 1 0 8
Gaulden 17 1-6 0-0 0-0 7 1 2
Totals 200 30-79 10-12 8-33 13 12 82

Percentages: FG 37.975, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 12-30, .4 (Tolefree 5-10, Dungee 2-6, Ramirez 2-7, Daniels 1-2, Barnum 1-2, Doumbia 1-1, Thomas 0-1, Gaulden 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnum 1, Doumbia 1)

Turnovers: 6 (Dungee 2, Thomas 1, Tolefree 1, Barnum 1, Doumbia 1)

Steals: 7 (Tolefree 4, Doumbia 2, Barnum 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Arkansas 15 15 23 29 82
South Carolina 31 13 30 17 91

A_10,234

Officials_Brian Hall, Katie Lukanich, Bryan Enterline