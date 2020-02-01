Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
OREGON (19-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Boley 27 2-6 2-2 0-5 2 1 7
Hebard 18 5-9 0-0 4-8 2 1 10
Sabally 24 6-11 4-4 1-3 4 2 17
Ionescu 27 10-14 2-2 5-10 13 0 24
Moore 20 5-6 3-3 0-1 3 1 15
Cochrane 5 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 0 4
Giomi 17 3-5 0-0 1-1 0 2 6
Chavez 19 2-2 1-1 1-2 2 0 6
Shelley 20 2-4 1-2 0-1 0 1 7
Winterburn 18 1-4 0-0 0-2 2 2 3
Yaeger 5 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 2
Totals 200 39-65 13-14 14-39 28 11 101

Percentages: FG 6.000, FT .929.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Ionescu 2-3, Moore 2-2, Shelley 2-4, Boley 1-5, Sabally 1-4, Chavez 1-1, Winterburn 1-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Hebard 2, Cochrane 1, Giomi 1, Winterburn 1)

Turnovers: 8 (Sabally 2, Shelley 2, Boley 1, Cochrane 1, Chavez 1, Winterburn 1)

Steals: 13 (Boley 3, Sabally 3, Hebard 2, Moore 2, Ionescu 1, Chavez 1, Shelley 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
COLORADO (14-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Tuitele 20 2-5 2-2 1-3 1 0 6
Clarke 30 8-16 0-0 3-5 1 4 18
Hollingshed 29 5-16 0-0 2-8 2 1 11
Knight 25 2-4 1-1 2-4 0 4 6
Sherrod 28 1-8 0-0 0-0 3 2 3
Whittaker 20 0-5 0-2 2-2 0 0 0
Volcy 6 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Caylao-Do 20 0-3 0-0 2-2 1 3 0
Finau 13 4-7 0-0 0-0 1 1 9
Kulinska 4 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Smith 5 0-1 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Totals 200 22-67 3-5 20-33 10 17 53

Percentages: FG 32.836, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Clarke 2-6, Hollingshed 1-7, Knight 1-3, Sherrod 1-3, Finau 1-2, Tuitele 0-1, Whittaker 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Knight 2, Clarke 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Hollingshed 4, Sherrod 3, Caylao-Do 3, Tuitele 2, Clarke 2, Knight 2, Smith 1)

Steals: 6 (Caylao-Do 2, Tuitele 1, Sherrod 1, Whittaker 1, Finau 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oregon 31 21 29 20 101
Colorado 11 11 18 13 53

A_3,669

Officials_Corey Long, Tyler Trimble, Kyle Bacon