No. 25 Princeton 66, Harvard 45
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRINCETON (20-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Baur
|20
|3-7
|5-7
|3-7
|0
|3
|11
|Alarie
|22
|8-13
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|18
|Cunningham
|23
|4-6
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|9
|Littlefield
|30
|1-10
|5-6
|0-2
|3
|0
|7
|Stone
|23
|2-5
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|7
|Boyer
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|1
|McArthur
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|4-4
|2
|1
|2
|Mitchell
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|2
|Connolly
|25
|1-3
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|2
|4
|Haire
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers
|12
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|3
|Weger
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Young
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-57
|17-25
|9-39
|18
|10
|66
Percentages: FG 4.351, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Stone 2-3, Connolly 1-1, Baur 0-1, Alarie 0-2, Cunningham 0-1, Littlefield 0-2, Mitchell 0-1, Meyers 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Stone 2, Weger 2, Baur 1, Alarie 1, Mitchell 1, Connolly 1, Meyers 1, Young 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Cunningham 3, Littlefield 2, Mitchell 2, Meyers 2, Boyer 1)
Steals: 11 (Baur 2, Alarie 2, Littlefield 2, Connolly 2, Cunningham 1, Mitchell 1, Young 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARVARD (14-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boehm
|25
|3-7
|2-2
|1-4
|4
|3
|8
|Levy
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|4
|7
|McCarthy
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|5
|Mullaney
|26
|2-14
|2-2
|4-6
|0
|2
|7
|Sussman
|21
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|Guramare
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|0
|Stuhlreyer
|20
|5-11
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|3
|11
|Donaldson
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|0
|Jennings
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Park
|15
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|3
|Salen
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Stritzel
|17
|0-2
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-64
|6-6
|17-45
|12
|21
|45
Percentages: FG 26.563, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Levy 1-3, McCarthy 1-4, Mullaney 1-8, Stuhlreyer 1-3, Park 1-4, Sussman 0-4, Jennings 0-1, Stritzel 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Guramare 2, Stuhlreyer 2)
Turnovers: 19 (Sussman 4, Stuhlreyer 4, Mullaney 3, Boehm 2, Levy 2, McCarthy 2, Guramare 1, Stritzel 1)
Steals: 10 (McCarthy 3, Sussman 2, Park 2, Guramare 1, Stuhlreyer 1, Stritzel 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Harvard
|7
|14
|8
|16
|—
|45
|Princeton
|17
|16
|12
|21
|—
|66
A_957
Officials_Bruce Morris, Natasha Camy, Pastor Torres