FG FT Reb
INDIANA (16-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gulbe 29 0-5 4-4 1-7 1 3 4
Wise 23 0-4 2-2 1-4 0 3 2
Berger 39 10-13 5-6 0-11 1 2 25
Patberg 40 4-11 3-4 0-6 3 2 11
Penn 36 5-12 4-4 0-4 2 2 15
Allen 12 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Holmes 16 1-5 2-4 1-1 1 2 4
Warthen 5 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 22-52 20-24 6-40 8 16 65

Percentages: FG 42.308, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 1-9, .111 (Penn 1-4, Gulbe 0-1, Wise 0-3, Patberg 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gulbe 2)

Turnovers: 9 (Patberg 2, Holmes 2, Warthen 2, Berger 1, Penn 1)

Steals: 5 (Berger 2, Holmes 2, Penn 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
MINNESOTA (12-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bello 35 5-11 1-4 3-13 0 5 11
Brunson 28 4-10 3-3 3-3 2 4 11
Hubbard 40 1-8 0-0 1-6 0 4 3
Powell 40 5-14 3-7 0-3 3 2 15
Scalia 37 3-12 2-2 1-4 0 1 9
Bello 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Tomancova 6 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Adashchyk 9 1-1 0-0 0-2 0 2 3
Totals 200 19-58 9-16 9-33 5 18 52

Percentages: FG 32.759, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Powell 2-6, Hubbard 1-6, Scalia 1-5, Adashchyk 1-1, Tomancova 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Bello 2, Bello 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Hubbard 3, Brunson 2, Powell 2, Adashchyk 2, Bello 1, Scalia 1)

Steals: 2 (Powell 1, Scalia 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Minnesota 14 9 16 13 52
Indiana 11 16 21 17 65

A_3,463

Officials_Julie Krommenhoek, Bryan Enterline, Roy Gulbeyan