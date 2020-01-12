https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-2-Oregon-71-No-18-Arizona-64-14969794.php
No. 2 Oregon 71, No. 18 Arizona 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON (13-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boley
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Hebard
|36
|9-15
|1-4
|5-14
|1
|2
|19
|Sabally
|36
|4-10
|9-10
|4-7
|0
|3
|18
|Ionescu
|39
|5-12
|7-7
|1-10
|10
|2
|17
|Moore
|23
|2-3
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|5
|Giomi
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez
|26
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Shelley
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|1
|6
|Winterburn
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|18-23
|12-39
|17
|12
|71
Percentages: FG 46.154, FT .783.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Shelley 2-4, Boley 1-3, Sabally 1-4, Chavez 1-2, Ionescu 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hebard 2)
Turnovers: 17 (Ionescu 6, Sabally 4, Hebard 2, Boley 1, Moore 1, Shelley 1)
Steals: 11 (Chavez 3, Shelley 3, Ionescu 2, Hebard 1, Sabally 1, Moore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARIZONA (13-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Reese
|31
|5-11
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|3
|13
|Thomas
|39
|2-7
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|7
|Smith
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Carter
|28
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|7
|McDonald
|39
|8-17
|4-4
|1-5
|2
|4
|25
|McBryde
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|4
|Alonso
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|6
|Manumaleuga
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mote
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-54
|9-10
|5-23
|15
|19
|64
Percentages: FG 42.593, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (McDonald 5-10, Alonso 2-5, Thomas 1-5, Carter 1-2, McBryde 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Carter 1)
Turnovers: 15 (McBryde 5, Reese 2, Alonso 2, Mote 2, Thomas 1, Carter 1, McDonald 1, Manumaleuga 1)
Steals: 8 (Reese 3, McDonald 2, Carter 1, McBryde 1, Mote 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oregon
|18
|17
|18
|18
|—
|71
|Arizona
|20
|6
|22
|16
|—
|64
A_7,680
Officials_Melissa Barlow, Michael Price, Kenneth Nash
