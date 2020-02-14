Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M (19-5) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 33 5-7 6-6 1-12 2 1 17
Johnson 33 4-10 2-4 1-9 3 4 10
Washington 31 1-1 0-0 0-2 7 2 3
Wells 31 3-7 4-4 1-2 4 1 12
Wilson 27 4-10 0-0 1-2 1 1 10
Rael-Whitsitt 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 3 0
Dreimane 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Carter 22 8-12 2-4 0-4 1 2 18
Jackson 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Williams 9 2-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 27-50 14-18 6-37 18 16 74

Percentages: FG 54.000, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-10, .6 (Wells 2-3, Wilson 2-4, Jones 1-1, Washington 1-1, Carter 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wilson 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Jones 5, Wells 4, Washington 3, Johnson 2, Carter 2, Williams 2, Wilson 1, Rael-Whitsitt 1, 1)

Steals: 9 (Jones 4, Williams 2, Johnson 1, Wilson 1, Carter 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
VANDERBILT (13-11) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Fasoula 15 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 4 0
Love 29 5-18 3-4 4-6 2 4 13
Newby 22 0-0 3-4 1-2 0 3 3
Cambridge 34 4-12 1-2 1-8 4 1 11
Hall 30 2-10 3-4 0-5 3 0 7
Chambers 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 20 2-2 0-0 0-2 0 3 4
Carter 19 0-3 0-0 3-4 0 1 0
Pearl 16 4-9 0-0 0-0 0 1 11
Washington 13 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 1 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-60 10-14 12-31 9 18 53

Percentages: FG 31.667, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pearl 3-8, Cambridge 2-5, Love 0-1, Hall 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Love 1, Smith 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Love 9, Pearl 4, Fasoula 3, Hall 1, Smith 1, Carter 1, Washington 1)

Steals: 9 (Love 4, Cambridge 4, Newby 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Vanderbilt 10 17 11 15 53
Texas A&M 28 14 12 20 74

A_3,193

Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Roy Gulbeyan, Dawn Marsh