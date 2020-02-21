https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-14-Kentucky-94-Mississippi-52-15072620.php
No. 14 Kentucky 94, Mississippi 52
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (20-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anyagaligbo
|23
|2-3
|0-0
|2-6
|1
|2
|4
|McKinney
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|3-6
|2
|2
|3
|Haines
|24
|5-11
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|2
|15
|Howard
|25
|8-11
|4-4
|1-7
|0
|2
|21
|Roper
|24
|3-8
|4-4
|0-2
|6
|1
|10
|Wyatt
|14
|4-7
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|9
|Green
|17
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|10
|King
|10
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Paschal
|23
|3-5
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|1
|7
|Patterson
|17
|5-12
|3-4
|1-3
|5
|2
|15
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-69
|13-14
|13-40
|23
|19
|94
Percentages: FG 5.725, FT .929.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Haines 3-6, Green 2-2, Patterson 2-6, McKinney 1-1, Howard 1-2, Wyatt 1-1, Paschal 1-2, Roper 0-2, King 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Howard 1, Wyatt 1, Patterson 1)
Turnovers: 8 (Howard 3, Haines 1, Roper 1, Wyatt 1, Green 1, Patterson 1)
Steals: 12 (Howard 5, Roper 2, Anyagaligbo 1, Haines 1, Green 1, King 1, Paschal 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Haines 1)
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI (7-19)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kitchens
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Alexander
|33
|2-9
|7-8
|0-1
|3
|0
|12
|Cage
|23
|4-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|11
|Reid
|39
|4-10
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|4
|12
|Smith
|40
|1-6
|4-6
|0-8
|1
|4
|6
|Banks
|19
|1-5
|3-4
|4-6
|0
|4
|5
|Lewis
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-47
|18-22
|6-26
|9
|17
|52
Percentages: FG 31.915, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Cage 3-6, Alexander 1-2, Reid 0-1, Smith 0-2, Lewis 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Kitchens 2, Banks 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Reid 7, Cage 5, Smith 4, Banks 3, Kitchens 1, 1)
Steals: 4 (Banks 2, Alexander 1, Lewis 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Smith 1)
|Kentucky
|18
|18
|31
|27
|—
|94
|Mississippi
|10
|8
|19
|15
|—
|52
A_1,180
Officials_Michael McConnell, Laura Morris, Billy Smith
