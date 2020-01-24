FG FT Reb
FLORIDA ST. (16-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gillespie 32 5-12 3-3 2-8 3 2 14
Ekhomu 35 5-13 0-0 1-4 2 2 14
Jones 20 1-3 0-0 1-2 2 3 2
Weber 26 4-8 0-0 2-5 2 0 9
Woolfolk 36 4-14 0-0 0-5 2 3 8
Clarkson 6 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Myers 18 4-8 0-0 5-10 1 4 8
Baldwin 16 3-5 6-8 2-5 0 2 12
Puisis 11 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 0 3
Totals 200 27-67 9-11 16-43 13 17 70

Percentages: FG 4.299, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Ekhomu 4-7, Gillespie 1-3, Weber 1-2, Puisis 1-3, Woolfolk 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Baldwin 2, Woolfolk 1, Clarkson 1, Myers 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Weber 4, Woolfolk 3, Baldwin 2, Ekhomu 1, Myers 1)

Steals: 6 (Gillespie 2, Ekhomu 2, Jones 1, Woolfolk 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
WAKE FOREST (11-8) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Morra 34 5-9 2-3 4-5 0 3 12
Raca 36 10-23 6-7 1-7 4 1 27
Conti 37 4-11 2-2 2-2 7 1 10
Scruggs 30 2-7 0-0 1-5 1 2 4
Sharp 36 2-6 3-4 2-12 0 3 8
Branch 4 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Udoh 6 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Hahne 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Harrison 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Hoard 11 1-4 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Totals 200 25-65 13-16 14-40 14 11 65

Percentages: FG 38.462, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Raca 1-6, Sharp 1-3, Conti 0-1, Scruggs 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Sharp 1, Udoh 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Sharp 3, Conti 2, Scruggs 2, Raca 1, Harrison 1)

Steals: 7 (Conti 2, Sharp 2, Raca 1, Scruggs 1, Hoard 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida St. 20 15 17 18 70
Wake Forest 12 7 25 21 65

A_688

Officials_Bobby Ray, Bob Enterline, Jennifer Rezac