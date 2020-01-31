https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-13-Kentucky-62-Missouri-47-15018481.php
No. 13 Kentucky 62, Missouri 47
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (17-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wyatt
|14
|1-2
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Green
|31
|4-6
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|1
|11
|Haines
|22
|4-9
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|3
|9
|Paschal
|37
|8-14
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|3
|18
|Roper
|21
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|3
|7
|McKinney
|30
|0-4
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|1
|Cole
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|King
|12
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Patterson
|20
|5-9
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|4
|12
|Totals
|200
|25-55
|8-12
|6-31
|11
|19
|62
Percentages: FG 45.455, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .25 (Green 2-3, Paschal 1-2, Roper 1-1, Haines 0-4, McKinney 0-2, King 0-2, Patterson 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Green 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Roper 4, Haines 3, Paschal 2, McKinney 2, Patterson 2)
Steals: 12 (Haines 4, Green 3, Roper 2, Wyatt 1, King 1, Patterson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI (5-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Schuchts
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Blackwell
|38
|5-13
|7-10
|2-9
|2
|2
|17
|Chavis
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|3
|Roundtree
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|2
|4
|Smith
|32
|5-15
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|3
|12
|Frank
|30
|2-7
|6-6
|2-7
|0
|3
|11
|Brown
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Green
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|0
|Troup
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-49
|15-18
|11-38
|7
|15
|47
Percentages: FG 3.612, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Chavis 1-4, Frank 1-3, Schuchts 0-2, Blackwell 0-4, Roundtree 0-1, Smith 0-3, Troup 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Schuchts 2, Blackwell 2)
Turnovers: 20 (Smith 5, Blackwell 4, Frank 4, Chavis 3, Schuchts 1, Green 1, Troup 1)
Steals: 7 (Blackwell 3, Chavis 1, Smith 1, Frank 1, Green 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Kentucky
|11
|23
|13
|15
|—
|62
|Missouri
|7
|10
|14
|16
|—
|47
A_3,405
Officials_Cameron Inouye, Frank Steratore, Eric Baker
