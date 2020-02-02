https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-12-Gonzaga-59-BYU-44-15023224.php
No. 12 Gonzaga 59, BYU 44
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (22-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wirth
|31
|4-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|9
|Wirth
|32
|3-11
|0-0
|2-6
|4
|1
|7
|Campbell
|32
|7-10
|0-2
|2-5
|1
|0
|17
|Loera
|26
|0-6
|0-0
|1-1
|4
|3
|0
|Townsend
|28
|5-7
|3-3
|0-3
|0
|0
|16
|Kempton
|15
|0-1
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|Virjoghe
|1
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Forsyth
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Truong
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Truong
|23
|2-6
|3-4
|1-1
|5
|1
|8
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|8-13
|11-25
|15
|13
|59
Percentages: FG 39.623, FT .615.
3-Point Goals: 9-16, .563 (Campbell 3-4, Townsend 3-4, Wirth 1-2, Wirth 1-1, Truong 1-3, Loera 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Wirth 2, Wirth 1, Loera 1, Kempton 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Loera 5, Wirth 3, Wirth 1, Forsyth 1, Truong 1)
Steals: 11 (Campbell 5, Wirth 2, Wirth 2, Loera 1, Truong 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BYU (13-8)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ugwu
|18
|1-7
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Hamson
|28
|1-1
|1-2
|4-9
|1
|3
|3
|Albiero
|24
|0-1
|2-2
|2-2
|0
|1
|2
|Chase Drollinger
|39
|10-17
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|24
|Johnson
|35
|3-12
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|7
|Glantz
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moody
|22
|0-2
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|2
|1
|Salmon
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Valgardson Perri
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smiler
|20
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|3
|1
|Totals
|200
|16-43
|7-12
|13-37
|5
|18
|44
Percentages: FG 37.209, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .25 (Chase Drollinger 4-8, Johnson 1-6, Ugwu 0-3, Albiero 0-1, Moody 0-1, Smiler 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hamson 2, Smiler 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Chase Drollinger 9, Albiero 3, Johnson 2, Smiler 2, Ugwu 1, Hamson 1, Moody 1, Salmon 1)
Steals: 7 (Ugwu 3, Hamson 2, Albiero 2)
Technical Fouls: None
|BYU
|10
|15
|9
|10
|—
|44
|Gonzaga
|7
|19
|14
|19
|—
|59
A_6,000
Officials_Cathi Cornell, Benny Luna, Anita Ortega
View Comments