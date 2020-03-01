https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/No-11-Gonzaga-56-Portland-42-15095713.php
No. 11 Gonzaga 56, Portland 42
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (28-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jenn Wirth
|26
|7-15
|0-1
|2-12
|0
|2
|14
|LeeAnne Wirth
|27
|6-10
|2-2
|3-5
|3
|2
|14
|Loera
|27
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|2
|0
|Townsend
|30
|2-11
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|4
|6
|Kayleigh Truong
|31
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|2
|8
|Barfield
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kempton
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Virjoghe
|5
|0-2
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|2
|Forsyth
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Kaylynne Truong
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|0
|3
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|6-9
|13-36
|13
|16
|56
Percentages: FG 38.333, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Truong 2-4, Forsyth 1-2, Truong 1-3, Loera 0-1, Townsend 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Wirth 1, Truong 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Loera 4, Truong 4, Townsend 3, Team 2, Kempton 1)
Steals: 14 (Truong 5, Wirth 3, Truong 3, Loera 2, Wirth 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PORTLAND (18-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fowler
|37
|4-9
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|1
|8
|Walker
|28
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|4
|Andersen
|35
|4-11
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|10
|Andrews
|35
|4-14
|2-2
|1-10
|4
|0
|10
|Muhlheim
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|8
|Frawley
|20
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|2
|Gorzeman
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Lenzie
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|2-2
|9-32
|11
|13
|42
Percentages: FG 34.615, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Andersen 2-5, Muhlheim 2-8, Fowler 0-2, Andrews 0-3, Frawley 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Fowler 1, Walker 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Andrews 8, Fowler 5, Muhlheim 3, Frawley 3, Andersen 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Andersen 2, Walker 1, Muhlheim 1, Gorzeman 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Gonzaga
|11
|12
|17
|16
|—
|56
|Portland
|11
|13
|11
|7
|—
|42
A_1,709
Officials_Ashley Ellis, Felicity Willis, Charles Gonzalez
