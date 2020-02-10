Recommended Video:

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, FEB. 10, 2020

New York Rangers
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 10 Artemi Panarin 53 28 45 73 24 16 6 0 4 170 .165
F 93 Mika Zibanejad 41 22 25 47 4 10 9 3 4 145 .152
F 16 Ryan Strome 54 12 33 45 12 40 1 0 3 101 .119
D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 54 13 29 42 9 41 3 0 3 114 .114
F 20 Chris Kreider 53 20 18 38 6 58 8 0 2 131 .153
F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 54 11 20 31 -1 16 3 0 1 105 .105
D 23 Adam Fox 54 6 23 29 11 20 1 0 3 99 .061
F 17 Jesper Fast 53 8 15 23 13 16 0 2 0 64 .125
D 8 Jacob Trouba 54 7 16 23 -10 42 4 0 1 134 .052
D 76 Brady Skjei 53 7 15 22 -5 39 0 0 0 113 .062
F 72 Filip Chytil 45 12 8 20 2 8 1 0 2 94 .128
F 24 Kaapo Kakko 50 8 11 19 -18 12 2 0 2 84 .095
F 48 Brendan Lemieux 43 6 9 15 -11 89 2 1 0 65 .092
F 21 Brett Howden 54 7 7 14 -8 16 1 0 2 57 .123
D 55 Ryan Lindgren 44 1 9 10 8 35 0 0 0 30 .033
D 18 Marc Staal 37 2 6 8 5 16 0 0 0 34 .059
F 14 Greg McKegg 41 3 3 6 -4 17 0 1 0 34 .088
D 42 Brendan Smith 50 3 3 6 -12 60 0 1 0 33 .091
D 25 Libor Hajek 28 0 5 5 -4 12 0 0 0 23 .000
F 28 Lias Andersson 17 0 1 1 -8 4 0 0 0 13 .000
F 28 Phillip Di Giuseppe 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 .000
F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 38 Micheal Haley 22 1 0 1 -7 50 0 0 0 9 .111
F 29 Steven Fogarty 6 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000
F 90 Vladislav Namestnikov 2 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000
F 15 Boo Nieves 4 0 0 0 2 4 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 54 177 303 480 6 645 41 8 27 1672 .106
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 171 274 445 -34 571 40 4 25 1834 .093

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
30 Henrik Lundqvist 27 1515 3.13 10 11 3 1 79 851 0.907 0 0 2
40 Alexandar Georgiev 25 1347 3.12 12 11 1 2 70 765 0.908 0 0 0
31 Igor Shesterkin 6 358 2.34 5 1 0 0 14 210 0.933 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 54 3256 3.02 27 23 4 3 163 1826 .907 177 303 645
OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3256 3.11 27 24 3 0 168 1663 .894 171 274 571