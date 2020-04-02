Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Morris 43 32.3 281-636 .442 116-264 163-198 .823 841 19.6
Randle 64 32.5 463-1006 .460 64-231 258-352 .733 1248 19.5
Barrett 56 30.4 292-727 .402 63-197 156-254 .614 803 14.3
Portis 66 21.1 265-589 .450 67-187 71-93 .763 668 10.1
Payton 45 27.7 193-440 .439 14-69 49-86 .570 449 10.0
Robinson 61 23.1 253-341 .742 0-0 84-148 .568 590 9.7
Bullock 29 23.6 90-224 .402 37-111 17-21 .810 234 8.1
Harkless 12 23.8 30-66 .455 7-25 15-24 .625 82 6.8
Dotson 48 17.4 120-290 .414 59-163 22-33 .667 321 6.7
Trier 24 12.1 51-106 .481 19-53 34-43 .791 155 6.5
Knox 65 17.9 144-401 .359 65-199 66-101 .653 419 6.4
Ntilikina 57 20.8 131-333 .393 44-137 51-59 .864 357 6.3
Gibson 62 16.5 167-286 .584 4-14 41-56 .732 379 6.1
Smith 34 15.8 72-211 .341 16-54 27-53 .509 187 5.5
Ellington 36 15.5 61-174 .351 50-143 11-13 .846 183 5.1
Allen 10 11.7 19-44 .432 5-16 7-11 .636 50 5.0
Brazdeikis 9 5.9 6-22 .273 1-9 4-5 .800 17 1.9
TEAM 66 241.9 2638-5896 .447 631-1872 1076-1550 .694 6983 105.8
OPPONENTS 66 241.9 2631-5678 .463 877-2303 1270-1696 .749 7409 112.3

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Morris 48 185 233 5.4 59 1.4 128 1 34 73 17
Randle 151 471 622 9.7 198 3.1 178 0 51 193 22
Barrett 50 229 279 5.0 143 2.6 122 0 55 124 17
Portis 80 258 338 5.1 98 1.5 110 2 32 73 18
Payton 52 160 212 4.7 323 7.2 89 2 70 96 17
Robinson 186 242 428 7.0 36 .6 194 0 52 37 119
Bullock 13 55 68 2.3 42 1.4 56 0 25 19 3
Harkless 8 32 40 3.3 20 1.7 28 0 9 7 3
Dotson 10 81 91 1.9 57 1.2 44 0 23 21 4
Trier 6 23 29 1.2 28 1.2 29 0 3 22 4
Knox 28 156 184 2.8 61 .9 106 0 23 45 28
Ntilikina 23 98 121 2.1 172 3.0 142 0 54 71 16
Gibson 111 156 267 4.3 52 .8 122 0 27 47 30
Smith 21 57 78 2.3 98 2.9 65 0 28 58 8
Ellington 4 61 65 1.8 44 1.2 41 0 13 18 4
Allen 2 7 9 .9 21 2.1 7 0 5 8 2
Brazdeikis 2 3 5 .6 4 .4 3 0 0 2 1
TEAM 795 2274 3069 46.5 1456 22.1 1464 5 504 946 313
OPPONENTS 632 2284 2916 44.2 1605 24.3 1305 2 474 907 333