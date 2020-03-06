https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Knicks-Stax-15110553.php
New York Knicks Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Morris
|43
|32.3
|281-636
|.442
|116-264
|163-198
|.823
|841
|19.6
|Randle
|60
|32.6
|433-949
|.456
|60-222
|239-331
|.722
|1165
|19.4
|Barrett
|52
|30.4
|268-670
|.400
|58-180
|138-231
|.597
|732
|14.1
|Portis
|62
|21.0
|244-546
|.447
|65-180
|67-87
|.770
|620
|10.0
|Payton
|41
|27.6
|174-403
|.432
|14-67
|39-71
|.549
|401
|9.8
|Robinson
|57
|23.0
|232-318
|.730
|0-0
|75-133
|.564
|539
|9.5
|Bullock
|26
|24.3
|86-216
|.398
|36-107
|16-19
|.842
|224
|8.6
|Harkless
|8
|24.8
|21-46
|.457
|7-19
|9-15
|.600
|58
|7.3
|Dotson
|47
|17.5
|118-282
|.418
|59-161
|22-32
|.688
|317
|6.7
|Knox
|61
|18.1
|137-380
|.361
|61-189
|62-95
|.653
|397
|6.5
|Trier
|23
|12.1
|49-102
|.480
|18-50
|34-43
|.791
|150
|6.5
|Gibson
|58
|16.5
|155-267
|.581
|3-12
|39-54
|.722
|352
|6.1
|Ntilikina
|53
|20.9
|118-301
|.392
|38-123
|41-47
|.872
|315
|5.9
|Smith
|34
|15.8
|72-211
|.341
|16-54
|27-53
|.509
|187
|5.5
|Ellington
|32
|15.5
|56-155
|.361
|45-127
|11-13
|.846
|168
|5.3
|Allen
|10
|11.7
|19-44
|.432
|5-16
|7-11
|.636
|50
|5.0
|Brazdeikis
|9
|5.9
|6-22
|.273
|1-9
|4-5
|.800
|17
|1.9
|TEAM
|62
|241.6
|2469-5548
|.445
|602-1780
|993-1438
|.691
|6533
|105.4
|OPPONENTS
|62
|241.6
|2472-5322
|.464
|826-2158
|1176-1578
|.745
|6946
|112.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Morris
|48
|185
|233
|5.4
|59
|1.4
|128
|1
|34
|73
|17
|Randle
|144
|442
|586
|9.8
|192
|3.2
|162
|0
|46
|181
|21
|Barrett
|48
|213
|261
|5.0
|133
|2.6
|116
|0
|47
|113
|16
|Portis
|79
|239
|318
|5.1
|90
|1.5
|106
|2
|30
|70
|15
|Payton
|49
|142
|191
|4.7
|293
|7.1
|82
|2
|64
|86
|16
|Robinson
|174
|230
|404
|7.1
|36
|.6
|184
|0
|50
|36
|111
|Bullock
|13
|50
|63
|2.4
|37
|1.4
|53
|0
|25
|15
|1
|Harkless
|6
|26
|32
|4.0
|12
|1.5
|21
|0
|7
|6
|3
|Dotson
|8
|80
|88
|1.9
|57
|1.2
|44
|0
|22
|21
|4
|Knox
|25
|147
|172
|2.8
|59
|1.0
|96
|0
|20
|44
|24
|Trier
|5
|23
|28
|1.2
|25
|1.1
|28
|0
|3
|22
|4
|Gibson
|106
|148
|254
|4.4
|51
|.9
|115
|0
|24
|45
|25
|Ntilikina
|21
|91
|112
|2.1
|159
|3.0
|130
|0
|49
|67
|16
|Smith
|21
|57
|78
|2.3
|98
|2.9
|65
|0
|28
|58
|8
|Ellington
|4
|49
|53
|1.7
|34
|1.1
|36
|0
|12
|16
|4
|Allen
|2
|7
|9
|.9
|21
|2.1
|7
|0
|5
|8
|2
|Brazdeikis
|2
|3
|5
|.6
|4
|.4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|TEAM
|755
|2132
|2887
|46.6
|1360
|21.9
|1376
|5
|466
|891
|288
|OPPONENTS
|593
|2160
|2753
|44.4
|1509
|24.3
|1218
|2
|444
|854
|318
