New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|65
|18
|38
|56
|4
|38
|4
|0
|2
|155
|.116
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|65
|24
|28
|52
|3
|32
|4
|0
|5
|164
|.146
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|65
|13
|28
|41
|-11
|10
|2
|1
|2
|89
|.146
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|65
|19
|21
|40
|7
|47
|1
|0
|6
|182
|.104
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|65
|18
|20
|38
|-10
|10
|3
|1
|3
|127
|.142
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|55
|15
|23
|38
|1
|12
|4
|0
|1
|125
|.120
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|65
|8
|25
|33
|6
|14
|3
|0
|3
|147
|.054
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|63
|10
|19
|29
|0
|16
|3
|0
|1
|109
|.092
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|65
|6
|20
|26
|5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|113
|.053
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|57
|3
|17
|20
|-3
|14
|1
|0
|0
|71
|.042
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|48
|10
|4
|14
|12
|41
|0
|3
|1
|67
|.149
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|46
|4
|10
|14
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|45
|.089
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|64
|5
|8
|13
|11
|53
|0
|0
|1
|95
|.053
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|64
|2
|9
|11
|-11
|14
|1
|0
|0
|96
|.021
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|51
|4
|6
|10
|-8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|57
|.070
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|52
|5
|3
|8
|2
|40
|0
|0
|2
|48
|.104
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|35
|3
|4
|7
|7
|22
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|28
|3
|3
|6
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.107
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|31
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|32
|3
|1
|4
|1
|78
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.188
|F
|20
|Kieffer Bellows
|8
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|11
|.182
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|10
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.100
|D
|4
|Andy Greene
|7
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|44
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|4
|2
|0
|2
|-5
|17
|1
|0
|0
|7
|.286
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|180
|303
|483
|10
|550
|28
|6
|32
|1901
|.095
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|179
|284
|463
|-21
|502
|32
|4
|28
|2032
|.088
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|43
|2394
|2.56
|19
|13
|5
|2
|102
|1215
|0.916
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|30
|1534
|2.74
|16
|9
|3
|0
|70
|810
|0.914
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|65
|3959
|2.65
|35
|22
|8
|2
|172
|2025
|.912
|180
|303
|550
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|65
|3959
|2.63
|30
|24
|11
|5
|171
|1892
|.905
|179
|284
|502
