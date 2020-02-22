https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-York-Islanders-Stax-15076236.php
New York Islanders Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 22, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|13
|Mathew Barzal
|60
|18
|32
|50
|5
|36
|4
|0
|2
|145
|.124
|F
|29
|Brock Nelson
|60
|22
|25
|47
|7
|30
|4
|0
|5
|156
|.141
|F
|12
|Josh Bailey
|60
|12
|26
|38
|-12
|10
|2
|1
|2
|79
|.152
|F
|18
|Anthony Beauvillier
|60
|18
|20
|38
|-3
|10
|3
|1
|3
|116
|.155
|F
|27
|Anders Lee
|60
|17
|18
|35
|6
|42
|1
|0
|5
|172
|.099
|F
|7
|Jordan Eberle
|50
|13
|21
|34
|1
|12
|3
|0
|1
|111
|.117
|D
|6
|Ryan Pulock
|60
|7
|24
|31
|12
|14
|2
|0
|3
|134
|.052
|F
|10
|Derick Brassard
|59
|10
|19
|29
|3
|16
|3
|0
|1
|105
|.095
|D
|25
|Devon Toews
|60
|5
|17
|22
|5
|14
|1
|0
|1
|105
|.048
|D
|2
|Nick Leddy
|52
|3
|17
|20
|4
|12
|1
|0
|0
|66
|.045
|F
|53
|Casey Cizikas
|48
|10
|4
|14
|12
|41
|0
|3
|1
|67
|.149
|F
|47
|Leo Komarov
|41
|4
|10
|14
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|41
|.098
|D
|24
|Scott Mayfield
|59
|5
|8
|13
|8
|53
|0
|0
|1
|91
|.055
|D
|55
|Johnny Boychuk
|59
|2
|9
|11
|-9
|14
|1
|0
|0
|89
|.022
|F
|28
|Michael Dal Colle
|46
|4
|6
|10
|-6
|12
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.085
|D
|3
|Adam Pelech
|38
|1
|8
|9
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|49
|.020
|F
|17
|Matt Martin
|48
|5
|3
|8
|3
|40
|0
|0
|2
|44
|.114
|F
|15
|Cal Clutterbuck
|33
|3
|4
|7
|7
|20
|0
|1
|0
|34
|.088
|F
|14
|Tom Kuhnhackl
|27
|3
|3
|6
|-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|27
|.111
|D
|8
|Noah Dobson
|30
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.030
|F
|32
|Ross Johnston
|31
|3
|1
|4
|1
|78
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.200
|F
|20
|Kieffer Bellows
|7
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|.222
|F
|34
|Cole Bardreau
|10
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.100
|D
|4
|Andy Greene
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|D
|44
|Sebastian Aho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|D
|34
|Seth Helgeson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|21
|Otto Koivula
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|16
|Andrew Ladd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|26
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|169
|283
|452
|51
|516
|25
|6
|31
|1766
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|161
|259
|420
|-59
|456
|31
|2
|24
|1885
|.085
___
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|40
|Semyon Varlamov
|39
|2177
|2.51
|18
|12
|4
|2
|91
|1113
|0.918
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas Greiss
|28
|1450
|2.65
|16
|8
|2
|0
|64
|766
|0.916
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM TOTALS
|60
|3655
|2.58
|34
|20
|6
|2
|155
|1879
|.915
|169
|283
|516
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|60
|3655
|2.68
|26
|23
|11
|4
|161
|1758
|.904
|161
|259
|456
