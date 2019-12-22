New Orleans Saints
Published
Statistics after 14 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Brees
|310
|235
|75.8
|2447
|7.89
|21
|6.8
|4
|1.3
|49
|115.3
|Bridgewater
|195
|132
|67.7
|1370
|7.03
|9
|4.6
|2
|1.0
|45
|98.9
|T.Hill
|4
|2
|50.0
|35
|8.75
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|18
|80.2
|Kamara
|1
|1
|100.0
|13
|13.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|13
|118.8
|TEAM
|510
|370
|72.5
|3705
|7.58
|30
|5.9
|6
|1.2
|49
|108
|OPPONENTS
|527
|328
|62.2
|3332
|6.89
|24
|4.6
|11
|2.1
|75t
|89
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|152
|678
|4.5
|30
|1
|Murray
|122
|562
|4.6
|30t
|5
|T.Hill
|23
|141
|6.1
|30t
|1
|Washington
|6
|58
|9.7
|31
|0
|Bridgewater
|25
|34
|1.4
|11
|0
|Line
|7
|20
|2.9
|5
|0
|Ginn
|3
|18
|6.0
|12
|0
|Harris
|2
|18
|9.0
|10
|0
|Zenner
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Brees
|5
|0
|0.0
|2
|1
|Thomas
|1
|-9
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|TEAM
|347
|1521
|4.4
|31
|8
|OPPONENTS
|301
|1271
|4.2
|32
|10
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Thomas
|133
|1552
|11.7
|49
|8
|Kamara
|73
|485
|6.6
|41
|1
|Cook
|38
|577
|15.2
|40
|6
|Murray
|31
|210
|6.8
|30
|1
|Ginn
|29
|411
|14.2
|45
|2
|J.Hill
|22
|191
|8.7
|29
|3
|T.Hill
|16
|168
|10.5
|36
|5
|Smith
|12
|165
|13.8
|28
|4
|Line
|6
|36
|6.0
|12
|0
|Harris
|5
|24
|4.8
|13
|0
|Arnold
|2
|25
|12.5
|19
|0
|Carr
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Washington
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Zenner
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|370
|3865
|10.4
|49
|30
|OPPONENTS
|328
|3630
|11.1
|75t
|24
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|M.Williams
|4
|56
|14.0
|55t
|1
|Gardner-Johnson
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Bell
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Tuttle
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Robertson
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Davis
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Lattimore
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|11
|126
|11.5
|55t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|6
|16
|2.7
|14
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jordan
|13.5
|Davenport
|6.0
|Hendrickson
|4.5
|Davis
|3.0
|Onyemata
|3.0
|Brown
|2.0
|Edwards
|2.0
|Rankins
|2.0
|Bell
|1.5
|Anzalone
|1.0
|Granderson
|1.0
|Robertson
|1.0
|Tuttle
|1.0
|P.Williams
|1.0
|Klein
|0.5
|TEAM
|44.0
|OPPONENTS
|21.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Morstead
|49
|2243
|45.8
|42.8
|25
|64
|0
|TEAM
|49
|2243
|45.8
|42.8
|25
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|59
|2500
|42.4
|36.5
|13
|66
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|30
|
|298
|9.9
|53t
|1
|Kamara
|4
|
|30
|7.5
|27
|0
|TEAM
|34
|
|328
|9.6
|53t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|19
|
|125
|6.6
|32
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|20
|494
|24.7
|51
|0
|T.Hill
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Vander Laan
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Ginn
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|23
|514
|22.3
|51
|0
|OPPONENTS
|16
|458
|28.6
|102t
|1
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstead
|0
|1
|0
|Bell
|0
|0
|5
|Bridgewater
|1
|0
|0
|Cook
|0
|1
|0
|Gray
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|2
|1
|0
|J.Hill
|0
|1
|0
|Jordan
|0
|0
|1
|Kamara
|4
|0
|0
|Klein
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|4
|8
|OPPONENTS
|13
|5
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|75
|109
|102
|92
|0
|378
|OPPONENTS
|46
|85
|67
|105
|0
|303
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Lutz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|35
|58
|0
|130
|Thomas
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Cook
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|T.Hill
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Murray
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Smith
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|J.Hill
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ginn
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Kamara
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Bell
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brees
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|41
|8
|30
|2
|31
|35
|58
|1
|341
|OPPONENTS
|35
|10
|24
|1
|21
|23
|55
|0
|273
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Lutz
|1/
|1
|9/
|9
|6/
|6
|12/
|14
|3/
|6
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|9/
|9
|6/
|6
|12/
|14
|3/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|4/
|5
|7/
|7
|7/
|8
|3/
|3