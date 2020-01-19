https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/New-Orleans-Pelicans-Stax-14987735.php
New Orleans Pelicans Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Ingram
|38
|34.7
|339-709
|.478
|95-237
|201-235
|.855
|974
|25.6
|Holiday
|34
|35.6
|266-608
|.438
|67-196
|68-96
|.708
|667
|19.6
|Redick
|38
|28.5
|187-415
|.451
|120-258
|106-119
|.891
|600
|15.8
|Ball
|35
|30.7
|162-411
|.394
|80-225
|22-44
|.500
|426
|12.2
|Hart
|36
|28.8
|131-321
|.408
|77-223
|46-62
|.742
|385
|10.7
|Moore
|31
|21.5
|127-299
|.425
|46-118
|21-34
|.618
|321
|10.4
|Favors
|25
|24.2
|112-180
|.622
|1-4
|19-33
|.576
|244
|9.8
|Hayes
|40
|20.0
|132-199
|.663
|1-4
|88-139
|.633
|353
|8.8
|Okafor
|24
|16.6
|83-136
|.610
|1-2
|37-57
|.649
|204
|8.5
|Jackson
|34
|13.9
|77-194
|.397
|26-88
|34-44
|.773
|214
|6.3
|Alexander-Walker
|34
|13.7
|75-214
|.350
|40-114
|17-28
|.607
|207
|6.1
|Melli
|32
|15.1
|59-138
|.428
|28-85
|30-37
|.811
|176
|5.5
|Williams
|35
|22.3
|49-143
|.343
|25-96
|9-24
|.375
|132
|3.8
|Cheatham
|3
|10.3
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Gray
|2
|11.5
|1-2
|.500
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|Miller
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|Williamson
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|43
|242.9
|1802-3974
|.453
|607-1651
|698-952
|.733
|4909
|114.2
|OPPONENTS
|43
|242.9
|1826-3903
|.468
|534-1453
|873-1103
|.791
|5059
|117.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Ingram
|35
|223
|258
|6.8
|164
|4.3
|111
|0
|36
|117
|30
|Holiday
|45
|120
|165
|4.9
|221
|6.5
|72
|0
|58
|105
|25
|Redick
|8
|101
|109
|2.9
|76
|2.0
|57
|0
|13
|43
|6
|Ball
|41
|158
|199
|5.7
|220
|6.3
|68
|0
|43
|98
|13
|Hart
|36
|182
|218
|6.1
|52
|1.4
|103
|0
|39
|45
|12
|Moore
|23
|73
|96
|3.1
|56
|1.8
|53
|0
|20
|24
|5
|Favors
|85
|168
|253
|10.1
|52
|2.1
|57
|0
|15
|32
|28
|Hayes
|73
|116
|189
|4.7
|40
|1.0
|118
|0
|21
|33
|47
|Okafor
|43
|68
|111
|4.6
|35
|1.5
|61
|0
|5
|35
|19
|Jackson
|10
|34
|44
|1.3
|29
|.9
|50
|0
|11
|30
|2
|Alexander-Walker
|7
|66
|73
|2.1
|66
|1.9
|42
|0
|10
|34
|6
|Melli
|16
|58
|74
|2.3
|31
|1.0
|55
|0
|20
|23
|5
|Williams
|49
|129
|178
|5.1
|53
|1.5
|81
|0
|25
|21
|21
|Cheatham
|1
|5
|6
|2.0
|2
|.7
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Gray
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Miller
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|473
|1502
|1975
|45.9
|1099
|25.6
|934
|0
|316
|670
|220
|OPPONENTS
|423
|1549
|1972
|45.9
|1056
|24.6
|880
|0
|355
|628
|186
