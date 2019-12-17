New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7
NO_FG Lutz 33, 7:28. Drive: 6 plays, 18 yards, 3:35. Key Play: Brees 5 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-7.
NO_Thomas 15 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 12:37. Drive: 12 plays, 90 yards, 6:17. Key Plays: Brees 23 pass to Thomas; Brees 10 pass to Murray; Ya-Sin 5-yard defensive holding penalty on 3rd-and-2; Brees 18 pass to Cook on 3rd-and-11.
NO_T.Smith 21 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 6:11. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 6:09. Key Plays: Line 1 run on 3rd-and-1; Brees 24 pass to Thomas; Brees 10 pass to Murray.
NO_FG Lutz 26, :00. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 3:02. Key Plays: Brees 13 pass to Ginn; Brees 15 pass to Thomas; Brees 20 pass to Cook; Brees 11 pass to Cook.
NO_J.Hill 5 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 7:08. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 7:52. Key Plays: T.Hill 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Kamara 11 run; Brees 13 pass to Thomas; Brees 14 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-5.
NO_T.Hill 28 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :35. Drive: 3 plays, 51 yards, 1:23. Key Play: Kamara 15 run.
Ind_Wilkins 1 run (McLaughlin kick), 3:56. Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 3:21. Key Plays: Brissett 10 pass to Doyle; Brissett 17 pass to Johnson; Brissett 11 pass to Hilton on 4th-and-4; Hampton 15-yard defensive pass interference penalty.
A_73,053.
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Mack 11-19, Hines 2-10, Wilkins 3-10, Brissett 1-7. New Orleans, Kamara 14-66, Murray 9-29, Washington 3-20, Line 2-4, T.Hill 2-1, Bridgewater 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 18-34-0-165. New Orleans, Brees 29-30-0-307.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Pascal 4-44, Hilton 4-25, Johnson 2-37, Inman 2-25, Doyle 2-21, Hines 2-2, Wilkins 1-7, Dulin 1-4. New Orleans, Thomas 12-128, Kamara 5-23, Cook 4-54, T.Hill 2-42, Murray 2-20, Smith 1-21, Ginn 1-13, J.Hill 1-5, Harris 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Indianapolis, None. New Orleans, Harris 3-29.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Indianapolis, Hines 1-19. New Orleans, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Indianapolis, Ya-Sin 8-2-0, Leonard 6-6-0, Willis 6-4-0, Walker 5-5-0, Okereke 3-3-0, Desir 3-0-0, Wilson 2-1-0, Hooker 1-1-0, Houston 1-1-0, Milligan 1-1-0, Tell 1-1-0, Autry 1-0-0, Coley 1-0-0, Hunt 1-0-0, Lewis 1-0-0, Odum 1-0-0, Banogu 0-1-0, Muhammad 0-1-0. New Orleans, Gardner-Johnson 6-2-0, Apple 5-1-0, Davis 3-0-0, P.Williams 3-0-0, Hendrickson 2-1-.5, Green 2-0-0, Klein 1-5-.5, Granderson 1-3-0, Jordan 1-1-0, Stallworth 1-1-0, Hampton 1-0-0, Tuttle 1-0-0, Brown 0-1-0, Te'o 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Indianapolis, None. New Orleans, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Paul King, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ James Coleman, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Carl Madsen.