FG FT Reb
NEW ORLEANS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ball 17:57 3-9 0-0 3-7 4 3 7
Ingram 37:05 6-18 5-5 0-11 5 2 19
Favors 30:12 6-10 0-2 3-13 3 5 12
Holiday 37:31 7-21 3-3 1-6 5 1 21
Redick 24:58 5-10 3-4 0-2 1 1 16
Moore 24:11 5-10 0-0 1-3 3 0 13
Williams 19:27 2-2 0-0 2-3 0 0 5
Hart 17:17 1-5 0-0 0-3 1 2 3
Hayes 17:14 2-4 0-0 3-4 1 3 4
Melli 6:16 1-1 0-2 0-1 0 1 2
Jackson 5:07 0-1 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Alexander-Walker 2:45 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 240:00 38-93 11-16 13-55 23 19 102

Percentages: FG .409, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 15-35, .429 (Holiday 4-11, Moore 3-4, Redick 3-6, Ingram 2-5, Williams 1-1, Ball 1-2, Hart 1-4, Alexander-Walker 0-1, Jackson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Hayes 4, Favors, Melli).

Turnovers: 12 (Ball 2, Hart 2, Hayes 2, Holiday 2, Ingram 2, Favors, Jackson).

Steals: 6 (Ball 2, Ingram 2, Favors, Holiday).

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
PORTLAND Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anthony 37:09 9-17 4-4 1-9 2 4 23
Bazemore 31:18 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 4 3
Whiteside 32:05 5-10 1-2 4-16 2 2 11
Lillard 36:53 6-21 6-6 0-3 7 1 18
McCollum 38:24 9-22 0-0 0-4 3 2 20
Simons 21:17 2-6 4-4 0-6 0 2 8
Labissiere 18:32 4-7 0-0 2-5 1 1 8
Trent Jr. 16:42 1-4 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Little 7:40 0-1 1-2 1-2 0 0 1
Totals 240:00 37-91 16-18 8-48 17 17 94

Percentages: FG .407, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 4-29, .138 (McCollum 2-10, Bazemore 1-2, Anthony 1-4, Simons 0-1, Trent Jr. 0-2, Lillard 0-10).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Whiteside 4, Labissiere 2).

Turnovers: 11 (Lillard 3, Whiteside 3, Anthony 2, Bazemore 2, Labissiere).

Steals: 6 (Lillard 2, Anthony, McCollum, Trent Jr., Whiteside).

Technical Fouls: None

New Orleans 31 23 28 20 102
Portland 31 25 21 17 94

A_19,499 (19,393). T_2:03.