THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, FEB. 21, 2020

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 56 22 19 41 2 41 10 0 3 134 .164
F 97 Nikita Gusev 57 10 25 35 -16 12 3 0 2 134 .075
F 13 Nico Hischier 49 13 20 33 -11 10 2 1 1 102 .127
F 20 Blake Coleman 57 21 10 31 -2 40 1 3 2 182 .115
F 37 Pavel Zacha 56 6 20 26 -14 10 1 2 0 81 .074
F 63 Jesper Bratt 51 12 13 25 -6 6 0 0 1 85 .141
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
D 28 Damon Severson 60 7 18 25 -19 46 2 0 1 99 .071
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 60 7 16 23 -16 64 4 0 1 108 .065
D 45 Sami Vatanen 47 5 18 23 -12 22 1 0 0 95 .053
D 8 Will Butcher 56 4 17 21 -8 6 0 0 1 62 .065
F 19 Travis Zajac 60 6 15 21 -9 24 0 1 1 58 .103
F 86 Jack Hughes 52 7 13 20 -22 6 4 0 2 111 .063
F 44 Miles Wood 60 10 10 20 -17 51 0 0 1 123 .081
D 76 P.K. Subban 59 7 7 14 -16 65 2 0 3 137 .051
D 4 Andy Greene 53 2 9 11 1 14 0 0 0 49 .041
F 16 Kevin Rooney 40 4 5 9 4 16 0 2 0 38 .105
D 25 Mirco Mueller 41 2 3 5 -11 23 0 0 0 25 .080
F 14 Joey Anderson 9 2 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 9 .222
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 34 4 0 4 -10 8 1 0 0 41 .098
D 5 Connor Carrick 20 0 4 4 -5 13 0 0 0 11 .000
F 15 John Hayden 35 2 1 3 -4 58 0 0 0 32 .063
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 41 Michael McLeod 5 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 .000
F 38 Nicholas Merkley 3 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 6 .167
F 36 Ben Street 3 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000
D 43 Dakota Mermis 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 5 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
TEAM TOTALS 60 160 272 432 -202 585 33 9 19 1857 .086
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 202 339 541 171 572 36 9 31 1958 .103

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 42 2382 2.74 20 12 7 3 109 1280 0.915 0 1 0
70 Louis Domingue 16 743 3.79 3 8 2 0 47 399 0.882 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 9 439 4.65 0 6 1 0 34 230 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 60 3662 3.23 23 27 10 3 194 1950 .897 160 272 585
OPPONENT TOTALS 60 3662 2.57 37 17 6 7 154 1851 .914 202 339 572