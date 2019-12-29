THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, DEC. 29, 2019

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 37 15 11 26 3 39 7 0 3 88 .170
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 97 Nikita Gusev 34 6 15 21 -8 12 1 0 0 77 .078
F 13 Nico Hischier 32 7 14 21 -6 6 1 1 0 62 .113
F 20 Blake Coleman 37 11 8 19 3 28 0 0 1 97 .113
D 45 Sami Vatanen 33 5 12 17 -3 16 1 0 0 68 .074
F 37 Pavel Zacha 33 3 13 16 -14 8 0 0 0 43 .070
F 63 Jesper Bratt 32 7 7 14 -7 4 0 0 1 44 .159
F 86 Jack Hughes 34 5 9 14 -10 6 3 0 1 73 .068
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 37 4 9 13 -12 32 3 0 0 76 .053
D 8 Will Butcher 35 4 8 12 -11 4 0 0 1 41 .098
F 19 Travis Zajac 37 5 7 12 -2 16 0 1 0 38 .132
D 28 Damon Severson 37 4 7 11 -10 20 0 0 1 48 .083
F 44 Miles Wood 37 4 6 10 -15 37 0 0 1 70 .057
D 76 P.K. Subban 37 3 4 7 -12 40 0 0 2 81 .037
D 6 Andy Greene 33 0 5 5 0 8 0 0 0 29 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 23 3 0 3 -5 8 0 0 0 29 .103
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 14 1 1 2 -1 21 0 0 0 11 .091
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 5 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 24 1 0 1 -10 15 0 0 0 14 .071
F 16 Kevin Rooney 20 0 1 1 0 11 0 0 0 18 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 37 94 162 256 -135 371 18 2 11 1136 .083
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 129 220 349 119 368 26 5 21 1161 .111

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 28 1578 2.89 11 10 5 1 76 815 0.907 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 37 2250 3.32 12 19 6 1 123 1155 .889 94 162 371
OPPONENT TOTALS 37 2250 2.43 25 10 2 5 90 1132 .917 129 220 368