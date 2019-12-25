THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, DEC. 25, 2019

New Jersey Devils
POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG
F 91 Taylor Hall 30 6 19 25 -11 20 2 0 0 109 .055
F 21 Kyle Palmieri 36 14 9 23 1 39 7 0 3 86 .163
F 97 Nikita Gusev 33 5 15 20 -7 12 0 0 0 74 .068
F 20 Blake Coleman 36 11 8 19 3 26 0 0 1 91 .121
F 13 Nico Hischier 31 6 12 18 -7 6 1 1 0 61 .098
D 45 Sami Vatanen 32 5 11 16 -4 16 1 0 0 67 .075
F 37 Pavel Zacha 33 3 13 16 -14 8 0 0 0 43 .070
F 86 Jack Hughes 33 5 9 14 -9 6 3 0 1 70 .071
F 17 Wayne Simmonds 36 4 9 13 -12 32 3 0 0 75 .053
D 8 Will Butcher 34 4 8 12 -11 4 0 0 1 40 .100
F 19 Travis Zajac 36 5 7 12 -2 16 0 1 0 36 .139
F 63 Jesper Bratt 31 6 5 11 -8 4 0 0 1 41 .146
D 28 Damon Severson 36 4 7 11 -9 20 0 0 1 47 .085
F 44 Miles Wood 36 4 6 10 -14 31 0 0 1 69 .058
D 76 P.K. Subban 36 3 4 7 -13 40 0 0 2 80 .038
D 6 Andy Greene 32 0 5 5 0 8 0 0 0 28 .000
F 90 Jesper Boqvist 22 3 0 3 -5 8 0 0 0 29 .103
D 7 Matt Tennyson 19 0 3 3 -1 6 0 0 0 12 .000
F 15 John Hayden 13 1 1 2 -1 21 0 0 0 10 .100
F 41 Michael McLeod 4 0 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 3 .000
D 5 Connor Carrick 5 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 4 .000
D 25 Mirco Mueller 23 1 0 1 -9 15 0 0 0 14 .071
F 16 Kevin Rooney 19 0 1 1 0 11 0 0 0 18 .000
F 43 Brett Seney 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
D 2 Colton White 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
TEAM TOTALS 36 90 155 245 -136 361 17 2 11 1108 .081
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 124 212 336 120 360 24 5 20 1124 .110

___

POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM
29 Mackenzie Blackwood 27 1516 2.81 11 10 4 1 71 778 0.909 0 0 0
70 Louis Domingue 6 245 4.15 1 4 0 0 17 123 0.862 0 0 0
35 Cory Schneider 6 340 4.59 0 4 1 0 26 176 0.852 0 0 0
31 Gilles Senn 2 70 3.43 0 1 0 0 4 41 0.902 0 0 0
TEAM TOTALS 36 2187 3.28 12 19 5 1 118 1118 .890 90 155 361
OPPONENT TOTALS 36 2187 2.39 24 10 2 5 86 1104 .919 124 212 360