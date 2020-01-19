https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/Nashville-Predators-Stax-14987797.php
Nashville Predators Stax
THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, JAN. 19, 2020
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|D
|59
|Roman Josi
|47
|14
|34
|48
|23
|33
|4
|0
|1
|170
|.082
|F
|9
|Filip Forsberg
|41
|16
|16
|32
|-2
|20
|4
|0
|0
|134
|.119
|F
|95
|Matt Duchene
|44
|10
|21
|31
|-5
|14
|4
|0
|1
|101
|.099
|D
|4
|Ryan Ellis
|39
|6
|22
|28
|15
|13
|0
|0
|2
|90
|.067
|F
|19
|Calle Jarnkrok
|47
|12
|15
|27
|3
|12
|2
|2
|1
|109
|.110
|F
|92
|Ryan Johansen
|47
|10
|17
|27
|-3
|37
|3
|0
|2
|71
|.141
|F
|13
|Nick Bonino
|47
|14
|12
|26
|16
|14
|1
|0
|3
|81
|.173
|D
|14
|Mattias Ekholm
|46
|5
|21
|26
|-1
|26
|0
|1
|2
|103
|.049
|F
|23
|Rocco Grimaldi
|44
|8
|15
|23
|8
|8
|0
|0
|1
|82
|.098
|F
|15
|Craig Smith
|47
|11
|10
|21
|12
|28
|2
|0
|1
|125
|.088
|F
|33
|Viktor Arvidsson
|35
|11
|9
|20
|2
|10
|3
|0
|0
|81
|.136
|F
|8
|Kyle Turris
|40
|6
|13
|19
|-4
|14
|2
|0
|3
|56
|.107
|F
|64
|Mikael Granlund
|41
|8
|8
|16
|-2
|16
|1
|1
|0
|82
|.098
|F
|10
|Colton Sissons
|37
|7
|6
|13
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|38
|.184
|F
|51
|Austin Watson
|41
|6
|7
|13
|-2
|49
|0
|0
|1
|44
|.136
|D
|57
|Dante Fabbro
|42
|4
|5
|9
|-2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|62
|.065
|F
|32
|Yakov Trenin
|13
|2
|4
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|F
|42
|Colin Blackwell
|15
|2
|3
|5
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.111
|D
|5
|Dan Hamhuis
|43
|0
|5
|5
|8
|21
|0
|0
|0
|25
|.000
|D
|52
|Matt Irwin
|25
|0
|2
|2
|-8
|11
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.000
|D
|7
|Yannick Weber
|28
|0
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.000
|F
|26
|Daniel Carr
|11
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.071
|F
|25
|Mathieu Olivier
|8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|20
|Miikka Salomaki
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.500
|D
|24
|Jarred Tinordi
|7
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.000
|D
|45
|Alexandre Carrier
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|F
|90
|Anthony Richard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|3
|Steven Santini
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|155
|251
|406
|73
|432
|27
|5
|21
|1593
|.097
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|151
|255
|406
|-94
|472
|39
|7
|22
|1397
|.108
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|35
|Pekka Rinne
|29
|1609
|2.95
|16
|10
|3
|3
|79
|779
|0.899
|1
|2
|0
|74
|Juuse Saros
|23
|1225
|3.13
|6
|8
|4
|1
|64
|610
|0.895
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|47
|2859
|3.04
|22
|18
|7
|4
|143
|1389
|.892
|155
|251
|432
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|47
|2859
|3.13
|25
|19
|3
|1
|147
|1585
|.903
|151
|255
|472
