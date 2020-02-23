Nashville 4, Columbus 3
Nashville won shootout 3-2
First Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 13 (Ellis, Blackwell), 0:33. 2, Nashville, Granlund 15 (Forsberg), 10:31.
Second Period_3, Columbus, Jenner 11 (Matteau, Gerbe), 1:00. 4, Columbus, Robinson 6 (Lilja, Gavrikov), 4:50. 5, Columbus, Bemstrom 6 (Nutivaara, Savard), 17:21 (pp). 6, Nashville, Sissons 8 (Forsberg), 18:57.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Nashville 3 (Forsberg G, Duchene NG, Turris NG, Ellis G, Josi NG, Johansen NG, Jarnkrok NG, Grimaldi G), Columbus 2 (Dubois G, Matteau NG, Bemstrom NG, Nyquist G, Gerbe NG, Stenlund NG, Jenner NG, Nash NG).
Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-20-11-3_43. Nashville 17-11-7-1_36.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 2; Nashville 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Merzlikins 12-9-8 (36 shots-33 saves). Nashville, Saros 12-10-4 (43-40).
A_17,549 (17,113). T_2:39.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Brad Kovachik.