Nashville 2, St. Louis 1
|St. Louis
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Nashville
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Nashville, Smith 17 (Grimaldi, Bonino), 7:55. 2, St. Louis, Bozak 12 (Gunnarsson, Pietrangelo), 10:58.
Third Period_3, Nashville, Turris 9 (Forsberg, Duchene), 17:48.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 13-12-14_39. Nashville 6-6-12_24.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 2; Nashville 0 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 24-11-7 (24 shots-22 saves). Nashville, Rinne 18-13-3 (39-38).
A_17,349 (17,113). T_2:21.
Referees_Dan O'Halloran, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bevan Mills.
