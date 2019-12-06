NY Giants
Published
Statistics after 12 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Jones
|370
|228
|61.622
|2374
|6.416
|18
|4.9
|11
|3.0
|75t
|84.0
|Manning
|89
|56
|62.921
|556
|6.247
|2
|2.2
|2
|2.2
|43
|78.7
|TEAM
|459
|284
|61.874
|2654
|6.383
|20
|4.4
|13
|2.8
|75t
|83
|OPPONENTS
|387
|261
|67.442
|3103
|8.465
|22
|5.7
|10
|2.6
|62
|101
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Barkley
|137
|544
|4.0
|59
|2
|Jones
|39
|241
|6.2
|26
|2
|Gallman
|29
|110
|3.8
|22
|2
|Hilliman
|30
|91
|3.0
|10
|0
|S.Shepard
|5
|64
|12.8
|23
|0
|Penny
|14
|41
|2.9
|6
|0
|Fowler III
|1
|20
|20.0
|20
|0
|Tate
|1
|16
|16.0
|16
|0
|Manning
|2
|8
|4.0
|6
|0
|Engram
|3
|7
|2.3
|5
|0
|Allen
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|262
|1146
|4.374
|59
|6
|OPPONENTS
|355
|1371
|3.862
|41
|13
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Engram
|44
|467
|10.6
|75t
|3
|Barkley
|38
|291
|7.7
|65
|1
|Slayton
|37
|505
|13.6
|46
|5
|Tate
|36
|450
|12.5
|64t
|4
|S.Shepard
|33
|322
|9.8
|36
|2
|Fowler III
|23
|193
|8.4
|17
|0
|Ellison
|18
|167
|9.3
|31
|1
|Latimer
|16
|223
|13.9
|43
|1
|K.Smith
|12
|88
|7.3
|32
|1
|Gallman
|11
|102
|9.3
|21
|1
|Core
|3
|28
|9.3
|11
|0
|Hilliman
|3
|1
|0.3
|5
|0
|Jones
|3
|38
|12.7
|28
|1
|R.Shepard
|3
|25
|8.3
|12
|0
|Penny
|2
|9
|4.5
|9
|0
|Scott
|1
|11
|11.0
|11
|0
|Simonson
|1
|10
|10.0
|10
|0
|TEAM
|284
|2930
|10.317
|75t
|20
|OPPONENTS
|261
|3276
|12.552
|62
|22
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jenkins
|4
|84
|21.0
|62
|0
|Connelly
|2
|18
|9.0
|13
|0
|Peppers
|1
|32
|32.0
|32t
|1
|Love
|1
|30
|30.0
|30
|0
|Bethea
|1
|7
|7.0
|7
|0
|Ogletree
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|10
|171
|17.1
|62
|1
|OPPONENTS
|13
|119
|9.154
|29
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Golden
|7.5
|Carter
|3.5
|Lawrence
|2.5
|Tomlinson
|2.5
|Pierre
|2.0
|Ximines
|2.0
|Mayo
|1.5
|Connelly
|1.0
|Haley
|1.0
|McIntosh
|1.0
|Ogletree
|1.0
|Skipper
|0.5
|TEAM
|26.0
|OPPONENTS
|35.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Dixon
|46
|2162
|47.0
|43.739
|20
|62
|1
|TEAM
|47
|2162
|46.0
|42.809
|20
|62
|1
|OPPONENTS
|48
|2122
|44.208
|38.667
|16
|66
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Peppers
|4
|
|49
|12.3
|40
|0
|Jones
|8
|
|96
|12.0
|60
|0
|Scott
|1
|
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Tate
|6
|
|69
|11.5
|17
|0
|TEAM
|19
|
|226
|11.895
|60
|0
|OPPONENTS
|19
|
|110
|5.789
|17
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Ballentine
|10
|256
|25.6
|52
|0
|Latimer
|17
|396
|23.3
|50
|0
|Peppers
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Slayton
|9
|189
|21.0
|30
|0
|Ximines
|1
|5
|5.0
|5
|0
|TEAM
|38
|869
|22.868
|52
|0
|OPPONENTS
|15
|249
|16.6
|33
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Barkley
|1
|1
|0
|Bethea
|0
|0
|2
|Gallman
|1
|0
|0
|Golden
|0
|0
|1
|Hilliman
|2
|0
|0
|Jones
|15
|2
|0
|Jones
|3
|3
|0
|Manning
|2
|0
|0
|Penny
|0
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|1
|0
|Skipper
|0
|0
|1
|Solder
|0
|1
|0
|Tate
|1
|0
|0
|Zeitler
|0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|25
|10
|4
|OPPONENTS
|10
|4
|15
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|34
|97
|54
|45
|0
|230
|OPPONENTS
|95
|98
|64
|82
|0
|339
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Rosas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|14
|45
|0
|52
|Slayton
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Tate
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Barkley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Engram
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gallman
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jones
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|S.Shepard
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Ellison
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jones
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Latimer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Peppers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|K.Smith
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Fowler III
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TEAM
|28
|6
|20
|0
|10
|14
|45
|0
|198
|OPPONENTS
|37
|13
|22
|0
|20
|25
|53
|1
|284
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Rosas
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|3/
|4
|1/
|4
|0/
|0
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|3/
|4
|1/
|4
|0/
|0
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|7/
|7
|5/
|6
|5/
|6
|4/
|7