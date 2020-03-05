https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTHWESTERN-ST-95-NEW-ORLEANS-73-15106435.php
NORTHWESTERN ST. 95, NEW ORLEANS 73
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW ORLEANS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|23
|4-8
|2-4
|4-5
|1
|5
|10
|Myers
|32
|4-9
|3-6
|3-8
|1
|3
|11
|Berzat
|26
|1-4
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|4
|3
|Carson
|30
|2-7
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|4
|7
|B.Robinson
|28
|5-16
|1-3
|2-4
|2
|5
|12
|Green
|32
|5-11
|10-15
|2-7
|7
|3
|21
|Gates
|24
|3-5
|3-5
|1-6
|1
|2
|9
|Brown
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|22-37
|13-36
|15
|26
|73
Percentages: FG .393, FT .595.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Berzat 1-2, Green 1-2, B.Robinson 1-6, Brown 0-1, Carson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gates 2, Key).
Turnovers: 12 (Key 3, B.Robinson 2, Green 2, Berzat, Brown, Carson, Gates, Myers).
Steals: 7 (Berzat 3, Key 2, B.Robinson, Green).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gregg
|25
|6-11
|3-5
|3-10
|0
|3
|15
|N.Chougkaz
|23
|4-10
|0-0
|5-10
|1
|3
|8
|Jones
|21
|0-3
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Massner
|27
|4-7
|5-8
|2-4
|0
|2
|13
|Roberson
|28
|5-11
|5-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|19
|Bile
|18
|2-5
|5-8
|2-8
|2
|4
|10
|White
|17
|1-3
|6-6
|0-1
|3
|1
|8
|Zelenbaba
|16
|2-5
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|4
|6
|Owens
|9
|3-4
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|3
|6
|Norvel
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Guest
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|R.Chougkaz
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy
|2
|1-1
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|4
|Kueth
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-63
|34-43
|14-45
|10
|25
|95
Percentages: FG .444, FT .791.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Roberson 4-8, Bile 1-3, Guest 0-1, N.Chougkaz 0-1, Norvel 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (N.Chougkaz 2, Gregg).
Turnovers: 10 (White 4, Bile 3, Jones, N.Chougkaz, Owens).
Steals: 6 (White 2, N.Chougkaz, Norvel, Owens, Roberson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Orleans
|31
|42
|—
|73
|Northwestern St.
|51
|44
|—
|95
A_1,212 (3,900).
