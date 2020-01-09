https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTHWESTERN-ST-72-NO-13-INCARNATE-WORD-66-14960900.php
NORTHWESTERN ST. 72, NO. 13 INCARNATE WORD 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTHWESTERN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Massner
|33
|7-11
|1-2
|3-6
|6
|2
|17
|Jones
|30
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|6
|2
|8
|Bile
|27
|5-8
|12-15
|2-12
|1
|4
|22
|Roberson
|26
|2-6
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|6
|Gregg
|25
|1-8
|2-2
|3-9
|0
|2
|4
|Zelenbaba
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|6
|Kueth
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|0
|2
|N.Chougkaz
|11
|2-8
|0-0
|3-8
|0
|0
|5
|Owens
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|15-20
|13-48
|16
|17
|72
Percentages: FG .397, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Zelenbaba 2-2, Massner 2-3, Roberson 2-5, N.Chougkaz 1-3, Bile 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Gregg 4, Bile 2, Kueth 2, N.Chougkaz 2).
Turnovers: 18 (Bile 5, Massner 4, Zelenbaba 3, Kueth 2, Roberson 2, Gregg, Jones).
Steals: 1 (Gregg).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INCARNATE WORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lutz
|35
|4-15
|4-4
|2-5
|8
|4
|12
|Willis
|34
|5-18
|3-3
|0-2
|2
|0
|16
|Larsson
|25
|5-7
|4-9
|6-9
|0
|3
|14
|Swaby
|25
|1-8
|0-2
|3-7
|0
|5
|3
|Ene
|24
|5-11
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|11
|Murray
|21
|1-9
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|2
|Sato
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|1
|4
|Miszkiewicz
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|4-6
|1
|3
|4
|Balentine
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-79
|11-18
|19-43
|14
|21
|66
Percentages: FG .316, FT .611.
3-Point Goals: 5-31, .161 (Willis 3-11, Swaby 1-3, Ene 1-5, Sato 0-3, Murray 0-4, Lutz 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Larsson 4).
Turnovers: 8 (Ene 2, Murray 2, Lutz, Miszkiewicz, Sato, Willis).
Steals: 6 (Lutz 3, Ene, Sato, Willis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Northwestern St.
|39
|33
|—
|72
|Incarnate Word
|25
|41
|—
|66
A_124 (2,000).
View Comments