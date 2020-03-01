https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORTH-TEXAS-78-W-KENTUCKY-72-OT-15097094.php
NORTH TEXAS 78, W. KENTUCKY 72, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. KENTUCKY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Williams
|43
|7-13
|2-5
|5-9
|6
|2
|19
|Hollingsworth
|41
|8-18
|5-9
|0-2
|3
|4
|22
|Justice
|34
|1-7
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|5
|Rawls
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Savage
|45
|3-6
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|2
|7
|Anderson
|37
|7-13
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|4
|16
|Cozart
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-62
|10-18
|8-28
|10
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .435, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Williams 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Rawls 1-2, Hollingsworth 1-3, Savage 1-3, Justice 1-6).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williams).
Turnovers: 7 (Hollingsworth 5, Justice, Rawls).
Steals: 12 (Hollingsworth 4, Anderson 2, Savage 2, Williams 2, Justice, Rawls).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH TEXAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Geu
|27
|4-5
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|3
|9
|Z.Simmons
|26
|3-3
|1-2
|3-9
|1
|2
|7
|Gibson
|41
|3-7
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|10
|Hamlet
|39
|8-14
|8-9
|0-4
|9
|4
|25
|Reese
|43
|2-10
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|2
|7
|Bell
|33
|7-12
|5-5
|3-8
|1
|1
|20
|Smart
|9
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Draper
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|27-55
|19-22
|8-33
|12
|14
|78
Percentages: FG .491, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Gibson 2-4, Hamlet 1-2, Bell 1-5, Reese 1-7, Draper 0-1, Geu 0-1, Smart 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Geu 2).
Turnovers: 15 (Bell 5, Gibson 4, Hamlet 4, Geu, Z.Simmons).
Steals: 6 (Gibson 4, Geu, Hamlet).
Technical Fouls: None.
|W. Kentucky
|31
|32
|9
|—
|72
|North Texas
|36
|27
|15
|—
|78
A_4,471 (10,500).
