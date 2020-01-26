https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NORFOLK-ST-73-SC-STATE-62-15004721.php
NORFOLK ST. 73, SC STATE 62
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SC STATE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Applewhite
|33
|1-9
|4-6
|2-8
|1
|0
|6
|Sellers
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|5
|Etienne
|28
|5-10
|1-1
|0-1
|2
|2
|14
|Kinard
|28
|2-4
|3-3
|1-5
|1
|5
|9
|Riley
|22
|3-10
|2-2
|3-6
|2
|0
|8
|Neal
|17
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|7
|Simmons
|16
|1-7
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|0
|3
|Hill
|12
|1-1
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|5
|Fields
|7
|1-2
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|4
|3
|Bottenberg
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-57
|15-20
|10-30
|11
|20
|62
Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Etienne 3-8, Kinard 2-3, Neal 1-1, Sellers 1-2, Riley 0-1, Simmons 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Applewhite, Fields, Hill, Riley).
Turnovers: 12 (Neal 4, Etienne 2, Kinard 2, Bottenberg, Fields, Hill, Riley).
Steals: 5 (Sellers 3, Applewhite 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORFOLK ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Carter
|32
|4-9
|2-3
|1-6
|3
|1
|10
|Bryant
|30
|4-10
|0-0
|0-6
|2
|1
|10
|Bishop
|29
|7-14
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|5
|17
|Ford
|28
|4-8
|2-4
|5-9
|0
|1
|10
|Whitley
|25
|1-5
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|2
|5
|Hicks
|16
|2-5
|2-4
|1-4
|0
|0
|7
|Sidibe
|15
|4-8
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|8
|Kalogerias
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
|Ricks
|8
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Jenkins
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Chavis
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|10-17
|13-39
|14
|12
|73
Percentages: FG .452, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Bishop 3-9, Bryant 2-6, Kalogerias 1-1, Hicks 1-2, Carter 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Whitley 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Sidibe 3, Ford 2).
Turnovers: 12 (Bryant 5, Sidibe 2, Carter, Ford, Hicks, Jenkins, Whitley).
Steals: 3 (Bryant 2, Hicks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SC State
|31
|31
|—
|62
|Norfolk St.
|35
|38
|—
|73
A_2,374 (7,000).
View Comments