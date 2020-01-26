FG FT Reb
SC STATE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Applewhite 33 1-9 4-6 2-8 1 0 6
Sellers 32 2-7 0-0 1-3 2 3 5
Etienne 28 5-10 1-1 0-1 2 2 14
Kinard 28 2-4 3-3 1-5 1 5 9
Riley 22 3-10 2-2 3-6 2 0 8
Neal 17 3-5 0-0 0-1 1 3 7
Simmons 16 1-7 1-2 1-3 2 0 3
Hill 12 1-1 3-4 1-2 0 2 5
Fields 7 1-2 1-2 1-1 0 4 3
Bottenberg 5 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 2
Totals 200 20-57 15-20 10-30 11 20 62

Percentages: FG .351, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Etienne 3-8, Kinard 2-3, Neal 1-1, Sellers 1-2, Riley 0-1, Simmons 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Applewhite, Fields, Hill, Riley).

Turnovers: 12 (Neal 4, Etienne 2, Kinard 2, Bottenberg, Fields, Hill, Riley).

Steals: 5 (Sellers 3, Applewhite 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORFOLK ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Carter 32 4-9 2-3 1-6 3 1 10
Bryant 30 4-10 0-0 0-6 2 1 10
Bishop 29 7-14 0-0 0-1 4 5 17
Ford 28 4-8 2-4 5-9 0 1 10
Whitley 25 1-5 3-4 1-5 3 2 5
Hicks 16 2-5 2-4 1-4 0 0 7
Sidibe 15 4-8 0-0 4-6 0 0 8
Kalogerias 11 1-1 0-0 1-1 0 0 3
Ricks 8 0-1 1-2 0-1 1 1 1
Jenkins 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Chavis 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Totals 200 28-62 10-17 13-39 14 12 73

Percentages: FG .452, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Bishop 3-9, Bryant 2-6, Kalogerias 1-1, Hicks 1-2, Carter 0-1, Ricks 0-1, Whitley 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sidibe 3, Ford 2).

Turnovers: 12 (Bryant 5, Sidibe 2, Carter, Ford, Hicks, Jenkins, Whitley).

Steals: 3 (Bryant 2, Hicks).

Technical Fouls: None.

SC State 31 31 62
Norfolk St. 35 38 73

A_2,374 (7,000).