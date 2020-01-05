NO. 8 TENNESSEE ST. 79, SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 74
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|32
|6-11
|6-7
|0-3
|1
|3
|22
|Williford
|32
|0-7
|4-4
|0-5
|4
|1
|4
|Williams
|28
|5-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|11
|Uzuegbunem
|26
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|2
|Duling
|20
|2-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Adewunmi
|19
|4-6
|12-13
|1-4
|1
|3
|21
|Jackson
|19
|3-4
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|2
|9
|S.Wright
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Benton
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|25-28
|4-23
|11
|20
|74
Percentages: FG .447, FT .893.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Moore 4-7, Adewunmi 1-2, Duling 1-2, Williams 1-3, S.Wright 0-2, Williford 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jackson, Uzuegbunem).
Turnovers: 15 (Moore 4, Benton 2, Uzuegbunem 2, Williams 2, Williford 2, Adewunmi, Duling, Jackson).
Steals: 4 (Williford 2, Adewunmi, S.Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TENNESSEE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Littlejohn
|36
|4-7
|3-4
|0-1
|6
|1
|15
|Marshall
|31
|5-7
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|10
|Freeman
|30
|2-7
|3-3
|0-3
|7
|2
|7
|Harris
|29
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|4
|11
|Johnson
|27
|7-9
|1-3
|2-6
|1
|2
|15
|Washington
|12
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|3
|5
|Moody
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Egbuta
|10
|4-4
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|4
|11
|Brown
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Kone
|6
|0-0
|5-6
|1-1
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|28-48
|15-21
|4-27
|19
|20
|79
Percentages: FG .583, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Littlejohn 4-6, Harris 3-5, Washington 1-1, Brown 0-1, Moody 0-1, Freeman 0-2, Marshall 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 21 (Marshall 6, Freeman 4, Johnson 3, Brown 2, Harris 2, Egbuta, Kone, Littlejohn, Washington).
Steals: 6 (Littlejohn 2, Freeman, Johnson, Marshall, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SIU-Edwardsville
|39
|35
|—
|74
|Tennessee St.
|39
|40
|—
|79
A_905 (10,500).