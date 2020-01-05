FG FT Reb
TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Sims 38 6-10 1-4 6-16 1 1 13
Ramey 32 5-11 0-0 0-1 2 1 11
Coleman 31 4-10 0-2 0-3 1 3 9
A.Jones 30 3-9 2-5 0-4 1 4 9
Hepa 29 0-2 0-0 0-1 3 2 0
Febres 28 0-7 2-4 0-1 1 2 2
Liddell 6 0-1 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
K.Jones 3 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Hamm 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Totals 200 18-51 5-15 7-29 9 17 44

Percentages: FG .353, FT .333.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Coleman 1-1, Ramey 1-2, A.Jones 1-5, K.Jones 0-1, Hepa 0-2, Febres 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hepa, Liddell, Sims).

Turnovers: 9 (A.Jones 2, Febres 2, Ramey 2, Coleman, Liddell, Sims).

Steals: 2 (Hepa 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BAYLOR Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Teague 37 5-16 9-9 0-6 1 1 21
Butler 33 4-14 4-4 2-6 0 3 13
Gillespie 29 2-5 1-1 6-12 0 3 5
Vital 26 2-8 0-1 6-7 0 1 4
Bandoo 23 2-7 0-1 1-4 0 0 4
Mitchell 23 1-6 0-0 0-5 3 4 3
Mayer 17 3-5 0-0 1-1 2 2 7
Clark 5 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 2 2
Thamba 5 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 20-63 14-16 17-44 6 16 59

Percentages: FG .317, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Teague 2-7, Mayer 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Butler 1-6, Vital 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Gillespie 4, Vital 2, Teague, Thamba).

Turnovers: 8 (Butler 3, Mitchell 2, Clark, Teague, Vital).

Steals: 5 (Vital 2, Mayer, Mitchell, Teague).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas 23 21 44
Baylor 36 23 59

.