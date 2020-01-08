NO. 4 BROWN 79, NO. 14 JOHNSON & WALES (RI) 53
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|JOHNSON & WALES (RI)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hogan-Gary
|37
|14-29
|3-5
|0-7
|1
|2
|31
|Bullock
|32
|1-6
|4-6
|2-3
|0
|5
|6
|Patenaude
|29
|2-6
|2-2
|3-9
|1
|1
|6
|Ampofo
|26
|1-11
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Davis
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|0
|Lugo
|16
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Rasberry
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|0
|Jones
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Price
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Bajana
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Cotton-Samuel
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-66
|9-13
|8-30
|4
|20
|53
Percentages: FG .318, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Lugo 2-3, Bajana 0-1, Bullock 0-2, Hogan-Gary 0-3, Patenaude 0-3, Ampofo 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 20 (Hogan-Gary 6, Patenaude 4, Rasberry 3, Ampofo 2, Lugo 2, Bullock, Davis, Jones).
Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Hogan-Gary 2, Ampofo, Patenaude, Rasberry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BROWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Friday
|23
|3-5
|4-7
|1-2
|3
|1
|10
|Choh
|20
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|4
|1
|6
|Cowan
|20
|4-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|11
|Hunsaker
|19
|2-4
|1-1
|0-3
|2
|0
|5
|Howard
|17
|5-10
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|11
|Watts
|16
|0-2
|2-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|2
|DeWolf
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|1
|6
|Gainey
|15
|5-7
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|Mitchell
|15
|3-4
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|3
|8
|Franks
|13
|1-1
|2-4
|0-4
|1
|0
|4
|Kogelnik
|11
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Shaper
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Perry
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-55
|10-19
|6-39
|21
|12
|79
Percentages: FG .564, FT .526.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Cowan 3-5, Kogelnik 1-1, Mitchell 1-1, Shaper 1-2, Howard 1-3, Friday 0-1, Choh 0-2, Hunsaker 0-2, Perry 0-2, Watts 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Howard 4, Friday 3, Franks, Gainey, Shaper).
Turnovers: 19 (Franks 3, Cowan 2, DeWolf 2, Gainey 2, Watts 2, Choh, Friday, Howard, Hunsaker, Kogelnik, Mitchell, Perry, Shaper).
Steals: 9 (Choh 2, Friday 2, Cowan, DeWolf, Franks, Gainey, Hunsaker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Johnson & Wales (RI)
|18
|35
|—
|53
|Brown
|44
|35
|—
|79
A_895 (2,800).