NO. 3 KANSAS 58, NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Azubuike
|30
|3-6
|0-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|6
|Agbaji
|39
|4-7
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|9
|Braun
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Dotson
|38
|4-13
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|3
|15
|Garrett
|40
|4-10
|1-3
|0-7
|4
|4
|9
|Moss
|25
|3-7
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|13
|McCormack
|10
|1-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|4
|Enaruna
|3
|0-0
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-45
|14-21
|4-27
|8
|14
|58
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Moss 3-5, Dotson 1-5, Garrett 0-1, Agbaji 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Azubuike 3, McCormack).
Turnovers: 13 (Garrett 6, Dotson 2, McCormack 2, Azubuike, Enaruna, Moss).
Steals: 13 (Garrett 6, Agbaji 2, Dotson 2, Moss 2, Azubuike).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEST VIRGINIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Culver
|27
|3-9
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|3
|6
|Matthews
|22
|1-6
|1-1
|3-3
|0
|1
|3
|Tshiebwe
|26
|5-9
|4-4
|3-10
|0
|4
|14
|Haley
|29
|1-5
|2-6
|5-7
|2
|1
|4
|McCabe
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|10
|Harler
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Osabuohien
|20
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|3
|4
|McBride
|18
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Sherman
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Knapper
|3
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Routt
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-60
|7-11
|15-38
|10
|16
|49
Percentages: FG .317, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (McCabe 2-5, McBride 1-3, Harler 1-4, Knapper 0-1, Sherman 0-1, Matthews 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (McBride, Tshiebwe).
Turnovers: 19 (Haley 4, McCabe 4, McBride 3, Culver 2, Knapper, Matthews, Osabuohien, Routt, Sherman, Tshiebwe).
Steals: 7 (Culver 2, McBride 2, Haley, Matthews, Tshiebwe).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Kansas
|24
|34
|—
|58
|West Virginia
|30
|19
|—
|49
