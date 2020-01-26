https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-25-HOUSTON-68-SOUTH-FLORIDA-49-15005877.php
NO. 25 HOUSTON 68, SOUTH FLORIDA 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dawson
|28
|2-8
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Durr
|26
|2-6
|4-4
|4-6
|0
|2
|8
|Rideau
|25
|2-7
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|3
|4
|Castaneda
|24
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|2
|Collins
|24
|1-6
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|4
|5
|Brown
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|18
|2-3
|2-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Maricevic
|16
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|8
|Akec
|9
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Chaplin
|7
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Mack
|4
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|17-46
|12-18
|7-29
|8
|18
|49
Percentages: FG .370, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Dawson 2-4, Williams 1-2, Chaplin 0-1, Mack 0-1, Collins 0-2, Rideau 0-2, Brown 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Dawson 6, Collins 2, Rideau 2, Akec, Castaneda, Durr, Williams).
Steals: 3 (Rideau 2, Chaplin).
Technical Fouls: coach Brian Gregory, 1:36 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HOUSTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|28
|4-5
|1-2
|5-8
|0
|2
|9
|Hinton
|28
|2-9
|0-0
|4-6
|2
|2
|4
|Sasser
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|8
|Jarreau
|25
|3-8
|6-7
|0-4
|6
|0
|12
|Grimes
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|Mills
|21
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|11
|White
|16
|5-10
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|4
|11
|Gorham
|13
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Gresham
|12
|1-1
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Alley
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Broodo
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-60
|13-16
|12-34
|12
|17
|68
Percentages: FG .417, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Grimes 2-4, Sasser 2-5, Mills 1-3, Alley 0-1, Gorham 0-1, Jarreau 0-2, Hinton 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Harris 2, Grimes).
Turnovers: 9 (Grimes 3, Broodo, Gorham, Gresham, Hinton, Jarreau, White).
Steals: 6 (Sasser 3, Grimes, Hinton, Jarreau).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Florida
|23
|26
|—
|49
|Houston
|31
|37
|—
|68
.
View Comments