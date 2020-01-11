https://www.milfordmirror.com/sports/other-sports/article/NO-16-VILLANOVA-80-GEORGETOWN-66-14967667.php
NO. 16 VILLANOVA 80, GEORGETOWN 66
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mosely
|37
|1-1
|2-3
|1-4
|2
|2
|4
|Allen
|34
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|6
|2
|10
|McClung
|32
|3-15
|2-4
|1-3
|5
|1
|8
|Pickett
|31
|4-12
|2-3
|1-6
|0
|4
|12
|Blair
|26
|3-8
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|9
|Yurtseven
|26
|5-9
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|2
|10
|Wahab
|15
|6-7
|1-1
|2-4
|1
|0
|13
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|9-13
|6-27
|15
|13
|66
Percentages: FG .441, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Allen 2-2, Pickett 2-6, Blair 1-4, McClung 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Wahab 2, Yurtseven).
Turnovers: 8 (Allen 3, McClung 2, Blair, Pickett, Yurtseven).
Steals: 4 (Mosely 2, McClung, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bey
|37
|10-15
|5-7
|1-1
|3
|2
|33
|Gillespie
|36
|3-7
|3-3
|0-4
|5
|0
|11
|Robinson-Earl
|30
|6-11
|2-2
|0-7
|2
|4
|14
|Samuels
|30
|3-5
|1-1
|1-6
|5
|4
|9
|Moore
|28
|1-7
|0-0
|2-4
|5
|0
|3
|Swider
|22
|2-10
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|5
|6
|Slater
|11
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Cosby-Roundtree
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-57
|11-13
|6-30
|20
|15
|80
Percentages: FG .474, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 15-29, .517 (Bey 8-10, Gillespie 2-3, Samuels 2-4, Swider 2-7, Moore 1-4, Robinson-Earl 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Gillespie).
Turnovers: 11 (Robinson-Earl 4, Bey 3, Gillespie 2, Moore, Swider).
Steals: 5 (Robinson-Earl 2, Cosby-Roundtree, Gillespie, Swider).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgetown
|36
|30
|—
|66
|Villanova
|39
|41
|—
|80
