NO. 16 BUTLER 69, GEORGETOWN 64
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BUTLER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McDermott
|37
|9-12
|0-2
|0-8
|2
|1
|25
|Baldwin
|34
|4-12
|5-5
|0-3
|6
|4
|13
|Baddley
|31
|2-4
|2-2
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Nze
|30
|4-7
|0-0
|3-7
|4
|3
|8
|Tucker
|24
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Golden
|18
|3-6
|1-1
|2-5
|0
|4
|7
|Battle
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|0
|Smits
|11
|2-3
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Totals
|200
|26-55
|8-11
|8-35
|15
|18
|69
Percentages: FG .473, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (McDermott 7-10, Tucker 2-4, Baddley 0-2, Baldwin 0-2, Golden 0-2, Battle 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Baddley, Baldwin, McDermott, Nze).
Turnovers: 15 (Nze 5, Baldwin 4, Battle 2, McDermott 2, Smits, Tucker).
Steals: 5 (McDermott 3, Baddley, Tucker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGETOWN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mosely
|39
|4-9
|2-2
|1-7
|2
|2
|11
|Allen
|38
|2-6
|4-4
|0-2
|7
|3
|9
|McClung
|34
|4-16
|3-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|12
|Yurtseven
|30
|4-14
|6-8
|5-13
|1
|3
|14
|Blair
|25
|3-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|8
|Pickett
|20
|0-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Wahab
|10
|4-7
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|2
|10
|Muresan
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-63
|17-20
|10-33
|14
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .333, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Blair 2-3, Allen 1-1, Mosely 1-3, McClung 1-5, Pickett 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Pickett).
Turnovers: 8 (Allen 2, McClung 2, Pickett 2, Blair, Yurtseven).
Steals: 9 (Allen 2, McClung 2, Yurtseven 2, Blair, Muresan, Pickett).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Butler
|32
|37
|—
|69
|Georgetown
|43
|21
|—
|64
.
