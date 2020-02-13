Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MARQUETTE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bailey 18 0-5 0-0 0-1 1 2 0
John 21 2-3 0-0 4-5 1 4 4
Howard 33 8-20 3-6 0-5 2 2 24
McEwen 36 4-13 3-4 2-11 5 3 12
Anim 33 5-11 2-3 1-4 0 1 14
Cain 22 4-8 2-2 3-8 0 1 13
Johnson 19 1-1 0-1 1-1 0 2 2
Elliott 11 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 1 2
Torrence 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Totals 200 25-64 10-16 11-37 11 16 71

Percentages: FG .391, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Howard 5-11, Cain 3-4, Anim 2-3, McEwen 1-6, Bailey 0-2, Elliott 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (John 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 10 (Howard 3, John 2, McEwen 2, Bailey, Cain, Johnson).

Steals: 4 (Cain, Elliott, Howard, McEwen).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
VILLANOVA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Bey 31 3-8 2-3 0-2 1 3 10
Robinson-Earl 35 6-9 5-9 3-11 4 2 17
Samuels 28 3-7 6-7 2-7 4 3 14
Gillespie 36 6-15 0-0 0-5 4 4 14
Moore 24 3-9 0-0 0-1 0 1 8
Swider 26 3-9 0-0 2-7 0 1 7
Slater 14 0-3 2-2 1-1 0 0 2
Cosby-Roundtree 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 1 0 0
Totals 200 24-60 15-21 8-36 14 14 72

Percentages: FG .400, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Moore 2-5, Bey 2-6, Samuels 2-6, Gillespie 2-7, Swider 1-5, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Slater 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cosby-Roundtree, Samuels, Swider).

Turnovers: 5 (Moore 2, Gillespie, Robinson-Earl, Samuels).

Steals: 5 (Robinson-Earl 2, Bey, Gillespie, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

Marquette 29 42 71
Villanova 38 34 72

A_6,501 (6,500).