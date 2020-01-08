FG FT Reb
BUFFALO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jordan 36 4-8 0-0 1-2 4 3 9
Graves 33 6-15 0-0 2-5 2 1 13
A.Johnson 30 6-13 4-6 0-5 0 3 16
Williams 26 6-15 1-1 1-5 0 0 14
Mballa 22 2-5 0-0 1-6 0 4 4
Hardnett 17 1-1 0-3 1-5 0 1 2
Segu 17 4-6 0-0 1-2 0 3 8
Bertram 9 1-2 0-0 1-1 0 0 2
Nickelberry 7 0-0 0-0 1-3 0 1 0
Gallion 3 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-66 5-10 9-34 6 16 68

Percentages: FG .455, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Jordan 1-4, Williams 1-4, Graves 1-6, Gallion 0-1, A.Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bertram 3, Jordan, Mballa, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (A.Johnson 4, Mballa 3, Hardnett 2, Jordan 2, Nickelberry, Segu, Williams).

Steals: 3 (A.Johnson, Graves, Jordan).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
BALL ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mallers 32 3-11 2-2 0-3 0 0 11
Teague 30 11-16 1-1 0-9 0 0 25
Coleman 23 4-9 0-0 1-4 5 2 9
Thompson 21 2-6 1-2 0-3 5 3 6
Walton 17 4-5 1-1 1-5 1 1 9
Hazen 16 2-3 4-4 3-5 3 0 8
Bumbalough 6 3-7 1-1 0-1 0 4 9
Acree 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
El-Amin 1 5-13 0-0 0-3 3 0 11
Huggins 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Kroft 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Thomas 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 34-71 10-11 5-33 17 12 88

Percentages: FG .479, FT .909.

3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Mallers 3-7, Teague 2-3, Bumbalough 2-5, Coleman 1-2, Thompson 1-4, El-Amin 1-5, Acree 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Teague 2).

Turnovers: 7 (Coleman 2, Teague 2, Hazen, Thompson, Walton).

Steals: 9 (Teague 3, El-Amin 2, Coleman, Hazen, Mallers, Walton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Buffalo 34 34 68
Ball St. 48 40 88

A_4,811 (11,500).